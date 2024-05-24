Cole Hauser Hints at Yellowstone Spin-Off with Kelly Reilly

The love story between Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) from the hugely popular Yellowstone series is one of the most captivating aspects of the show. As fans ponder over the ending of this beloved series, whispers of a potential spin-off have sparked excitement. Could it be that Hauser has hinted at extending their saga beyond the final season?
Possibility of a New Beginning
In a recent interview with Country Living, Hauser addressed the buzz about his future involvement in the Yellowstone universe.
I’m so focused on finishing Yellowstone the way it needs to be finished right now—well, just the show itself, he said. However, he alluded to more than just concluding the existing narrative, adding,
We’ll see where that leads, but I know that there’s some stuff on the horizon when it comes to [Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s] ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself and some of the other cast. Hauser’s comments leave room for speculation about a spin-off that could center around Rip and Beth.
A Future for Beth?
In March, Kelly Reilly addressed similar rumors in an interview with Radio Times. She commented,
There are discussions, you know. Don’t believe everything you read. It’s just nonsense. But we’re gonna, you know, let’s wait and see. I don’t have an answer right now. But we’ll see. While she’s careful not to give away too much, her words suggest there might be ongoing talks about reprising her role as Beth Dutton beyond Yellowstone’s official end.
The Broader Yellowstone Universe
Beyond Rip and Beth’s potential journeys, several projects related to the Yellowstone franchise are in development. Notably, Matthew McConaughey has been linked to a different spin-off. The network plans to debut this new series on Paramount+ alongside existing hits like “1883” and “1923.” There’s even talk of another prequel set in 1944, following the successful launch of “1923.” Given Sheridan’s prolific output—
During the day I write movies, and in the evening I write novels. Then in-between, I’ll shepherd a monster out,—it’s clear that his creative drive fuels these ambitious extensions.
Conclusion on Pending Spin-Off Excitement
The anticipation around these developments reflects Sheridan’s impact and dedication toward expanding this rich narrative world. Fans will have to wait for concrete updates, but given both Hauser and Reilly’s commitment to their iconic roles, it’s easy to see why admirers are hopeful they won’t have to bid goodbye just yet.
The final episodes of Yellowstone, which were delayed due to strike-related issues, are slated for a November 2024 release. The continuation of Beth and Rip’s story—whether on a sequel or another form—remains one tantalizing possibility on the horizon for fans.