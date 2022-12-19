10 Things You Didn’t Know About Cole Hauser

In the world of acting, if you want to list the three best actors who have commanded attention in a cowboy hat. Cole Hauser is one of the top three, and he isn’t the 3rd. He won fans over with his acting and ruggedly handsome look in the television series Yellowstone. Cole Houser is an experienced actor who has acted in many movies. But we can now comfortably say he is a seasoned actor turned sex symbol. A compliment he said his wife does not give a toss about.
So, here are ten things you didn’t know about Cole Hauser.
1. He is the great-grandson of Harry Warner.
Cole Hauser comes from the lineage of one of Hollywood’s most famous filmmakers. Yes, it is what you are thinking. Warner of Warner Bros. His maternal great-grandfather Harry Warner was the first and original president of Warner Bros and also one of the founding partners. His mother, Cass Warner, later founded the Warner Sisters.
2. He’s 47 years old as of 2022.
He was born Cole Kenneth Hauser on March 22, 1975, in Santa Barbara, California. That makes him 47 years old as of 2022. He spent his early childhood in Santa Barbara. His parent divorced when he was just two years old. His father is Wing Hauser, an actor and a director.
3. Cole Hauser Was One of the First to Read the Pilot Script of Yellowstone.
John Linson was a good friend of mine, so he was the one who made sure the pilot first got to me. Cole Hauser told Men’s Journal. Cole Hauser was given the privilege to choose his role. He said he connected with his character immediately, even though he only had two roles in the pilot script because something about the character pulled at the string of his heart. Horses were a big part of his early years. He grew up around horses. And he loves that part of his character. His character Rip Wheeler is one of the show’s best, if not the best, characters.
4. He Has Acted With Some of the Best in the movie industry.
Expectedly, Cole Hauser eats with the top dogs in the Hollywood movie industry. He has a long list of acting history. He is always found in the company of some of the biggest and most significant in the movie industry, such as Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon, to name but a few.
5. Cole Hauser’s First Movie Role is in School Tie in the Year 1992
After his parent divorce, he reunited with his father when he was 15 years old. During this period, he lived with his father for about a year, and his father taught him how to audition for movie roles. Two years later, he got his first lead role in the Movie School Tie, his debut movie. The movie School Tie is about a Jew boy who had to keep his religion a secret from his schoolmate for fear of being bullied.
6. He is best friends with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.
Cole Hauser is best friends with both Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. They met during the casting of the movie School Tie. Both Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were also cast in that movie. So we can say they clicked right away, and since then, it has been a story of three best friends conquering the movie industry.
7. He is married to Cynthia Daniel.
Cole Hauser is married to the beautiful Cynthia Daniel. And ex-actress. She acted in one of the 90’s famous series Sweet Valley High and is presently a photographer. Cole Hauser and his wife, Cynthia Daniel, have been married since 2006. Seventeen years are counting, and still going strong. Through their post on social media, you can see that the Hauser’s enjoy being a family. They look like teenage best friends, and that is refreshing to see.
8. Cole Hauser is a Father of 3 Children.
Cole Hauser and his wife, Cynthia Daniel, have three adorable children. Two teenagers, a 9nineyears old girl. Ryland, the first, was born in September 2004. Colt Daniel was born in 2008, and his only daughter Steely Rose whom he gave birth to in 2013
9. Cole Hauser is a dedicated family man.
He considered himself a dedicated family man, and we can’t doubt that. His social media posts are full of him enjoying Close bonds with his wife and three children. Looking at his experience with his parent divorce, we can understand why his family comes first to him.
10. Cole Hauser’s Great-Grandfather is one of the First Governors of Montana.
We can say that Cole Hauser is well-connected on both sides of his family. His great-grandfather Samuel Thomas Hauser is one of the first governors of Montana. He held the office of governor tween the year 1885 to 1887. He said because of this, going back to Montana is like going back home. And he is enjoying every bit of filming yellow stone in Montana.