Yellowstone: Cigarettes, Whiskey, A Meadow and You-Recap

The ominous-sounding words that Sarah utters near the end of this episode probably make a lot of people feel that Jamie is going to think of a way to take John out, which makes sense considering that Jamie wants to be the governor (imagine a toddler stomping up and down and saying that he wants it). But if anyone remembers Jamie’s track record when it comes to wanting something, it’s easy to guess that he’s going to crash and burn before he reaches his goal, or he’s going to up the ante and make things even worse. In the meantime, it’s easy to see how the trek up the mountain could have ended in tragedy for someone, regardless of the majesty seen in this episode. How Beth made it out and back is kind of tough to believe, but then again, her level of willpower is great enough that she would have likely stopped complaining out of spite if Rip hadn’t brought alcohol and cigarettes with him. Finding her a private and quiet spot that they could share all to themselves probably helped. Back at the ranch, Summer continued to try and understand the Duttons with Monica’s help, which is kind of surprising, but it feels as though the environmentalist has yet to allow her walls that can see the beauty and the sense of how the ranch is run. It’s fair to think that she might not make that leap until it’s too late.
Surprisingly, Monica is becoming a much easier character to like.
Perhaps it has something to do with the short talk Monica and John had at her son’s grave, or maybe Monica has come to realize that the Duttons are as bound to the land as her family has been for so long. But the general idea is that Monica is, at this time, becoming much easier to enjoy as a character, especially when it comes to her attempt to gently teach Summer why the land is essential and why those who inhabit it are not the problem. It could be that this is a moment of brilliance that allows Monica to be seen in a way that is more appealing to everyone, but there’s always the chance that things will change again. For now, listening to her trying to school Summer politely and meaningfully is intriguing.
The death of Emmett was tragic but somehow very meaningful.
Many sites have already covered this same idea since the idea that Emmett was too old to be herding cattle was one that many people have posted, but the general idea is that a person should be able to do what they love no matter what. The fact that Emmett went to sleep and didn’t wake up is meaningful since, as John stated, he died as any cowboy would dream of dying out in the wild and doing what came naturally. The type of death could be taken in many different ways since the fans’ perspectives change with each episode according to personal bias and their interpretation of the story. But it’s fair to say that many who have been following the show since the first season would agree that this was the most meaningful way that any cowboy could have gone out.
Love and jealousy are in the air
Between Ryan and the singing beauty that he has eyes for, Rip and Beth, and the complicated mess between John, Summer, and the senator, it would appear that a few people are having a good time while others are trying to figure out where they stand with each other. Even Carter was allowed to get in on the action as a very pretty young woman decided to come over and show him how to dance. It’s easy to give props to Ryan and Walker since the latter had the good grace to get up on stage so that Ryan could have a dance with the lady he favors. With everything else that’s going on, including the disturbing presidential meeting on the reservation, where secret service agents are shooting local dogs after labeling them as threats, it’s nice to see at least a few moments of happiness.
Sarah might regret prodding Jamie into action
What’s amusing about this development is that none of those who go up against the Duttons appear to care much about the reputation they’ve fostered when it comes to dealing with those who stand against them. Even worse, Jamie knows what the Duttons can do and how likely it is that he’ll be fighting an uphill battle. But this leaves an interesting question as to whether Sarah will cut and run if things get really bad since collateral damage wouldn’t mean much to the Dutton family, provided that it’s someone who deserved it. Somehow, it feels as though Summer would fare better against Beth than Sarah would, but it would be an interesting way for Beth to hurt Jamie once again.