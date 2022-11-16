Yellowstone: One Hundred Years is Nothing-Recap

Season 5 of Yellowstone has kicked off, and things are about what people were expecting since the Duttons are still in the crosshairs of a few people who want the same thing, the land that John’s family has looked after for generations. The response is the same, as John isn’t ready to back down or give his enemies anything other than his contempt and a little more. Now that he’s become the governor of Montana, he’s going after Market Equities in a big way and has decided to cancel their lease, which of course, is going to set the company off in a big way since, well, they don’t want to lose money, and they don’t want to lose the land. Unfortunately, this is bound to cause big problems for John and his family since the legalese that’s being used and the politics that are being played are going to seek to rip the Dutton family apart. Not only that, but the family is starting to unravel just a bit as Kayce and Monica have gone through a tragedy, and it’s clear that someone is trying to sabotage the ranch. In other words, same stuff different season, but the stakes are getting higher as the story moves along.
Being the governor isn’t the safest spot for John to be.
If he wasn’t a big enough target in the prior seasons, he certainly is now, especially since John has made it clear that he’s going to make war with his enemies from a political standpoint. Keeping Beth and Jamie at his side feels like more of a headache than a benefit, but if there’s someone that knows how to fight dirty, it’s Beth. As for Jamie, his desire to be the governor was thwarted by his father in a way that makes it clear that he’s not given a great deal of respect, which is normal, but at the same time, is kind of dangerous since it’s been shown what can happen when Jamie is underestimated. His avarice doesn’t have a lot of limits other than his courage, but it’s also been noted that he can become vicious and vindictive when he finds his spine. It will be interesting to see if he finally bucks against Beth.
The tragedy that occurs near the end of the episode is bound to bring a turning point to the story when it comes to Kayce and Monica.
Kayce and Monica have been kind of up and down throughout the last four seasons, but it does appear that they’ve made their peace with each other, as they were expecting another child by the end of season 4. Unfortunately, the good news is usually followed by something rather troubling or disastrous, and this episode delivered on that promise. One might want to blame Monica for not allowing Tate to drive her to the hospital when her cramps began, especially since, as a pregnant woman, she was unable to keep her eyes on the road thanks to the pain she was in. But that blame goes away rather quickly when it’s established that the accident was fatal to at least one member of their family, her unborn son. The pain of this is bound to be felt throughout the majority of this season, and it will no doubt test the relationship between Kayce and Monica once again.
Beth isn’t about to let Jamie forget how much she hates him.
There’s no such thing as forgiveness when it comes to Beth, at least when it comes to her and Jamie. The fact that the flashbacks that have occurred during the show depict the issue that arose between Jamie and Beth is enough to make it clear that Beth is kind of a hypocrite since she didn’t do much with her pain other than to project it onto anyone that comes into her bubble with anything other than respect. But it does feel as though Beth is bound to push a little too hard at one point and that she’ll end up provoking Jamie and will perhaps cause the adopted Dutton a break that will prompt him to do something rash.
The looks into the past are interesting.
Getting to see everyone as they were when they were younger is pretty interesting since it shows how the ranch came together to become what it is now, especially when it comes to Beth and Rip’s relationship. It’s actually kind of fun to see that Rip didn’t want to deal with Beth’s nonsense at various points, as he had too much to lose and not enough to gain at that time. It actually makes their relationship in the present feel a little more genuine, not to mention that it makes their marriage feel worth it since both of them earned their way into each other’s lives.