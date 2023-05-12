Why The Bass Reeves Show Isn’t A Yellowstone Spin-Off Anymore

The explosive popularity of the Taylor Sheridan universe of shows has only grown from strength to strength since Yellowstone debuted in 2018, but Bass Reeves, one of the highly anticipated spin-offs is distancing itself from the rest of the franchise. Sheridan’s depiction of the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in their state, and the drama that encircles them has proven itself to be a hit, leading to several consequential seasons, two prequel series, and multiple spin-offs all set within this universe. Bass Reeves, originally titled 1883: Bass Reeves was initially intended as a direct prequel to 1883, however, the name change makes it clear that this story may not be as connected as expected.
Sheridan’s talent for gritty and dramatic storytelling in grounded settings has earned him a place as one of Paramount Plus’ most valuable creatives right now. Outside of the immediate Yellowstone universe, Sheridan has also been heavily involved in projects like Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King, where he was a co-creator and creator respectively. However, this isn’t the case with Bass Reeves. Although the series was clearly marketed and intended as a sequel to 1883, Sheridan is not the creator of this spin-off. Sheridan has been involved in the making of the series and has directed at least two of the upcoming episodes, but the showrunner and creator is Chad Feehan, not Sheridan.
The Bass Reeves Show Will Now Be Entirely Separate From Yellowstone
The name change from 1883: Bass Reeves to Lawman: Bass Reeves establishes makes it clear that the focus has shifted. Instead of a prequel series, it will now be a part of an upcoming anthology series depicting some of the notable lawmen of the Old West. Bass Reeves, the historical figure is in fact regarded as the first Black deputy U.S. Marshall west of Mississippi and is deserving of a story that highlights his heroic story and the role he played in implementing change after the civil war.
Why It’s Better That Bass Reeves Is A Separate Show
Bass Reeves wasn’t actually meant to be a part of the Sheridan Yellowstone universe from the beginning. When it was initially pitched, the series was entirely separate, but due to the popularity and success of Yellowstone and its spin-offs, it was marketed as part of the larger Yellowstone story. While Yellowstone creator, Sheridan has stated that the problems that arise in the series are inspired by real issues present in the western mountain states, the series is not based on any true events or real people, Bass Reeves was a real part of history and separating the story from the more fantastical and dramatized sister show will only stand to make the series stronger. Ultimately, the series will be given a chance to stand on its own legs and merit instead of being treated as a direct comparison to Yellowstone.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!