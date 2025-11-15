Shadows Of Random Objects Make Up Fun Illustrations By This Artist (50 Pics)

When we were kids, playing with the shadows on the wall didn’t seem like much more than just that – a game. However, Belgian filmmaker and artist Vincent Bal has a knack for turning those shadows into pure art. His series “Shadowology” combines the shadows of everyday objects with fun, hand-drawn illustrations.
At the beginning of Vincent’s project in 2016, the artist told Bored Panda: “While I was working on a new script last April, I noticed how my teacup made a nice shadow on a piece of paper. I drew some lines on it and suddenly the shadow was an elephant. I took a pic with my phone and posted it on Facebook. Before I knew it, this pic was shared and liked as never before. Since that day I’ve been posting a doodle a day.”
In the images below, you’ll find 50 of the newest “Shadowology” artworks.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com | Etsy
#1
Image source: Vincent Bal
#2
Image source: Vincent Bal
#3
Image source: Vincent Bal
#4
Image source: Vincent Bal
#5
Image source: Vincent Bal
#6
Image source: Vincent Bal
#7
Image source: Vincent Bal
#8
Image source: Vincent Bal
#9
Image source: Vincent Bal
#10
Image source: Vincent Bal
#11
Image source: Vincent Bal
#12
Image source: Vincent Bal
#13
Image source: Vincent Bal
#14
Image source: Vincent Bal
#15
Image source: Vincent Bal
#16
Image source: Vincent Bal
#17
Image source: Vincent Bal
#18
Image source: Vincent Bal
#19
Image source: Vincent Bal
#20
Image source: Vincent Bal
#21
Image source: Vincent Bal
#22
Image source: Vincent Bal
#23
Image source: Vincent Bal
#24
Image source: Vincent Bal
#25
Image source: Vincent Bal
#26
Image source: Vincent Bal
#27
Image source: Vincent Bal
#28
Image source: Vincent Bal
#29
Image source: Vincent Bal
#30
Image source: Vincent Bal
#31
Image source: Vincent Bal
#32
Image source: Vincent Bal
#33
Image source: Vincent Bal
#34
Image source: Vincent Bal
#35
Image source: Vincent Bal
#36
Image source: Vincent Bal
#37
Image source: Vincent Bal
#38
Image source: Vincent Bal
#39
Image source: Vincent Bal
#40
Image source: Vincent Bal
#41
Image source: Vincent Bal
#42
Image source: Vincent Bal
#43
Image source: Vincent Bal
#44
Image source: Vincent Bal
#45
Image source: Vincent Bal
#46
Image source: Vincent Bal
#47
Image source: Vincent Bal
#48
Image source: Vincent Bal
#49
Image source: Vincent Bal
#50
Image source: Vincent Bal
Follow Us