10 Things You Didn’t Know About Parks and Recreation’s Adam Scott

Adam Scott is one of the greatest actors in Hollywood, with some of the most iconic roles in television history. He stole everyone’s hearts as the ultimate sweetheart and hilariously quirky Ben Wyatt on Parks and Recreation. He did a phenomenal job portraying the obnoxious but still funny Derek on Step Brothers. Scott is the perfect combination of charm, wit, and humor, which is why he’s one of the most legendary comedians of all time.
Recently, Scott’s performance on Apple TV+’s Severance proved yet again just how talented he truly is. Although completely new to him, the role of Mark showed the world why Scott is a well-established TV veteran. But there’s so much more to the actor than these iconic roles. Here are ten facts you didn’t know about Adam Scott.
1. Adam Scott Auditioned for the Role of Jim Halpert in The Office
John Krasinski did such a great job playing the cute prankster Jim Halpert in The Office that it’s hard to imagine anyone else in this role. But interestingly enough, Scott almost landed that part. He auditioned for the role of Jim along with other famous actors like John Cho and Hamish Linklater.
2. Adam Scott Initially Got Rejected for Parks and Recreation
Another thing you probably didn’t know about Scott is that he originally got rejected for Parks and Recreation. He auditioned for the show even before it came out, but life had other plans. He recalls, “I actually kind of blew it, and so I was obviously pretty upset—I really wanted to be a part of it from the beginning. So when the opportunity popped up again a couple of years later, I was really excited. I went and had a meeting with Mike Schur, and then it all just kind of fell into place from there.”
3. He’s Good Friends With Paul Rudd
One of the most interesting factss about Adam Scott is his long friendship with Paul Rudd. The two comedians have actually been friends in real life for over twenty years, even since their time in acting school in the 90s. From blessing the screen with their beautiful chemistry to spending quality time off-screen, Scott and Rudd seem like the ultimate Hollywood bromance.
4. He Is Married With Two Kids
Scott has been happily married to Naomi Scott since 2005. Naomi is an established producer, and the couple even founded a production company together. They have two children together. It is also important to note that Adam Scott is not married the actress also named Naomi Scott.
5. Adam Scott is a Huge R.E.M. Fan
Scott is more similar to his character on Parks and Rec than you might think. Just like Ben Wyatt, Scott is also a die-hard fan of the band R.E.M. He also appeared as an extra in the band’s music video for the song “Drive.”
6. Adam Scott Has More Than 120 Projects in His Acting Portfolio
It’s safe to say that Scott is a TV veteran. And his impressively long acting portfolio is perfect proof. Scott has more than 120 projects under his belt. Some of his most outstanding roles were in the movies Step Brothers, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and The Aviator, and the series Parks and Rec, Severance, Big Little Lies, The Good Place, and Party Down.
7. He Co-hosts a Series of Music Podcasts With Scott Aukerman
Another thing you probably didn’t know about Scott is that he’s also a successful podcast host. He is the co-host and co-creator of a series of music podcasts with Scott Aukerman. The podcasts featired R.E.M., U. 2. and RHCP with a comedic twist.
8. He Considers His Part in Step Brothers a Big Career Stepping Stone
Before he got the part in Step Brothers, Adam Scott was mainly known as a dramatic actor. But the role of Derek Huff changed everything for him. It was one of the most hilarious comedy debuts of all time. Everything about Scott’s performance was gold.
9. He Got the Role in Step Brothers Thanks to Paul Rudd
Interestingly enough, Scott got the role of the unforgettable antagonist in Step Brothers, thanks to his close friend Paul Rudd. He endorsed his buddy to the director Adam McKay as one of the funniest guys he knows. McKay agreed to see Scott in action, and the rest is history!
10. Adam Scott Is of Sicilian, Irish, and Scottish Descent
Scott’s parents have interesting origins. His mother is of half-Italian (Sicilian) and half-Irish descent. His father, on the other hand, is of Scottish descent.
