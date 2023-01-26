Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
The Late Leslie Nielsen on Knowing He Wanted to Keep Moving

The Late Leslie Nielsen on Knowing He Wanted to Keep Moving

1 min ago

credit: Airplane!

Famed actor Leslie Nielsen began his acting career in 1950, and he didn’t give it up until his death in 2010. His career began when he was in his mid-20s, and he is also a former military man. He spent decades – six of them, to be precise, working on projects that spoke to him, and he had no regrets about it. His death was unexpected. He suffered a bout of pneumonia in which he was hospitalized one day and was gone the next. He died peacefully in his sleep while in the hospital with pneumonia, and we want to share with you a few things you didn’t know about this iconic actor and his impressive career.

Leslie Nielsen Knew Stopping Was Never an Option

When it came to his career and his life, the iconic actor knew that it would be the moment he stopped that his life would change. “I’m afraid if I don’t keep moving, they’re going to catch me…I am 81 years old, and I want to see what’s around the corner. I don’t see any reason in the world not to keep working. But I am starting to value my downtime a great deal because I am realizing there might be other things to do that I am overlooking,” he said of his life and career.

My own grandmother died peacefully in her sleep two weeks before turning 102. Until the day she died, she was more active than even I am. She worked out, was active in church and the Lion’s Club, and had many animals to care for on her farmland. My grandmother knew that the moment she stopped, she’d become an old person. She didn’t want that. Leslie Nielsen’s feelings were not wrong.

Leslie Nielsen on His Love of Golfing

One of his favorite things to do in life was hit the golf course. The actor played regularly throughout his life – we have no idea if he was any good, though – and he loved it. He and his wife even liked to live near golf areas. They split their time living between their home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and their second home in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Both areas are famous for their fabulous golfing, which might be a big part of why the actor chose to make a home in both cities.

credit: Airplane!

“I have no goals or ambition. I do, however, wish to work enough to maintain whatever celebrity status I have so that they will continue to invite me to golf tournaments,” he once joked. It’s obvious that his athletic nature and love of golf kept him young and healthy. You don’t spend that kind of time in the sunshine and on the golf course being active and growing old.

Leslie Nielsen Believed in Love

Well, we assume he did. He married many times over the course of his 84 years, so we think it’s safe to assume that love is something he believed in. His first marriage was to Monica Boyar. They got married in 1950 and stayed married for six years before their divorce. Nielsen’s second wife was Alisande Ulman. He married her in 1958, but their marriage lasted only five years. It was then that Nielson took a break from marriage. He would not marry his third wife until 1981, meaning he spent eight years single before entering a third marriage. His third wife was Brooks Oliver. They were only married for two years.

By the time he married his fourth wife in 2001, he’d been unmarried for 18 years. His fourth wife is Barbaree Earl, and they remained married until Leslie Nielsen died in 2010. His longest marriage was also his final marriage. Their nine-year marriage was going well when he died, and we imagine she was heartbroken. Of all of his marriages, though, he only welcomed two children. His daughters, Maura and Thea, were both born during his second marriage to Alisande Ulman.

credit: Airplane!

Leslie Nielsen Will Always Be Remembered as a Funny Guy

He’s been gone more than 12 years now, but he is certainly not a man anyone will forget. Those who worked with him and those who knew him from other things all have one thing to say about him. They all found him delightfully hilarious. Though he was a bit shy outside of his work, he was a man the world loved. He was a jokester, and he always kept the mood light. Those who were fortunate enough to know him will always remember that he made them laugh, which was effortless.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tim Blake Nelson
July 17, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Layton Williams
May 31, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Joe Cedric
July 30, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sal Stowers
July 15, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shaquille Ali-Yebuah
February 21, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tory Vagasy
July 2, 2021

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

After studying business in college, Tiffany embarked upon a career she never dreamed of. She became a stay-at-home mom and writer with her own blog. Her writing gained recognition and since 2009, she's written for sites such as What to Expect, Where'd My Sanity Go, and dozens more. She collaborated with the NFL, CDC, and Heads Up Football Program in 2012 and 2013. Her writing has allowed her to visit NYC for Fashion Week events since 2015, and she's worked with clients in almost every field, from dentistry to law and family to entertainment. Tiffany and her husband are the proud parents of four children in her free time.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Captivating Scenes from “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003)
Velma’s Fan Rating is Worse Than Dragonball: Evolution
Mark Hamill Isn’t Returning as The Joker
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Captivating Scenes from “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003)
Top Five Moments In The Scream 6 Trailer
Violent Night 2 is Going to Happen
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
The Late Leslie Nielsen on Knowing He Wanted to Keep Moving
What Lantern Colors are Batman’s Sidekicks?
3 Horror Reboots from Sean S. Cunningham are On the Way
Classroom of Elite Intelligent Characters in the Anime Besides Ayanokoji Kiyotaka
‘Classroom of the Elite’: Intelligent Characters in the Anime Besides Ayanokoji Kiyotaka
Exciting Game To Anime Adaptations To Check Out
Piccolo is Just as Ruthless as a Hero
Grandma’s Boy is Still a Classic