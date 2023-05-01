9 Fascinating Facts About West Side Story’s Richard Beymer

Richard Beymer is an 85-year-old American actor, director, and artist who has been active in the entertainment industry for over six decades. He is perhaps best known for his role as Tony in the 1961 film adaptation of West Side Story.
He began his acting career in the late 1940s and appeared in a number of television series throughout the 1950s and 1960s. Some of them include The Adventures of Jim Bowie and The Twilight Zone. In addition to acting, he was also a producer and director. But there are many other interesting facts about him.
1. Beymer Started His Career When He Was 12
Richard Beymer was born on February 20, 1938, in Avoca, Iowa, USA. He spent most of his childhood in Los Angeles, California. Beymer began his acting career at the age of 12, appearing in various television shows and movies in the 50s. After high school, Beymer moved to New York City to pursue his career in acting and even attended the Actors Studio. He made his film debut in the 1951 drama, Vengeance Valley, starring Burt Lancaster.
2. He’s Quite Private About His Family
Beymer goes a long way to keep his family life under wraps. However, the little information that’s out there is that his father, George Richard Beymer, was a printer. His mother, Eunice Beymer, was a dressmaker. He’s also mentioned in a few interviews that he has three siblings — two brothers and a sister. However, he’s done a good job keeping them out of the limelight, as their names are unknown.
3. The Actor Played Tony In West Side Story
Undoubtedly, West Side Story was the iconic Romeo and Juliet of its time. However, Richard Beymer almost didn’t play the role of the leading man, Tony. The producers initially wanted Elvis Presley, but he turned down the role. They also considered Warren Beatty and Tab Hunter but ultimately chose Beymer.
4. He’s Had A Handful Of Romantic Relationships
The star was quite the lady’s man in his day and has the relationships to prove it. He had a short-lived romance with Polish actress Alicia Darr, then from October 1960 to January 1961, he dated American actress Tuesday Weld. After that relationship came to an end, he dated Sharon Tate, and the pair even got engaged in 1962. However, that relationship ended the next year, but he didn’t get back on the relationship wagon till 1969, when he dated American actress Lana Wood. Despite dating extensively, Richard Beymer has never been married.
5. Richard Beymer Is A Strong Believer In Meditation
Beymer is a longtime practitioner of Transcendental Meditation (TM). In fact, he has been an active member of the TM movement for many years. Even more, the star often talks about the positive effects of TM and encourages others to try it as well.
6. Brymer Directed Films In The 1970s
As mentioned earlier, Richard Beymer isn’t just an actor, he dabbled in a bit of directing too. More specifically, in 1974, he directed the film, The Innerview. Altogether, it was loosely based on his experience as a photographer. The star also directed the 1993 movie Silverlake Life: The View from Here.
7. He Started Acting Again In The 1990s
After the brief break he took to polish his directing skills, Richard Beymer got back in front of the cameras. He went on to appear in a number of movies and TV shows. Some of them include the David Lynch film Lost Highway and the TV show Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, in which he had a recurring role.
8. Beymer’s Participation as an Environmental Advocate
Besides acting and directing, the star has other interests, and one of them happens to be environmental advocacy. Even more, he’s a member of the board of directors of the environmental group, the Earth Communications Office. In fact, the star has spoken out on various environmental issues, such as climate change and clean energy, on their behalf.
9. His Networth Is Quite Impressive
Richard Beymer’s net worth is believed to be between $17 and $18 million, which is downright impressive, to say the very least. This includes real estate, wages, and other assets. For the most part, his acting career is his primary source of income, and that has no doubt earned him quite a lot over the years.
