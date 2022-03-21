Dating can be a very challenging experience for a lot of people. No matter how much you bring to the table, it’s not always easy to find a good fit. As a result, Kryslyn Renee has decided to try something that most would consider a little unusual. Kryslyn is a cast member on season four of the dating show Temptation Island, and she’s hoping that it will help her find true love. On the show, Kryslyn and a group of other single women live in a house with a group of men who are in relationships. Although these men have been off the market for years, they have reached a point in their relationships where they (and their partners) are open to the possibility of starting over with someone new. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kryslyn Renee.
1. She Lives in Texas
There isn’t a lot of information out there about Kryslyn’s life or her upbringing, but we do know that she currently lives in Texas and that appears to be where she was born and raised as well. She also seems to come from a diverse background that includes some indigenous ancestry.
2. She Is A Model
If you’ve seen Temptation Island, you’ll probably agree that Krsylyn is a natural in front of the camera. A lot of that probably has to do with the fact that Kryslyn is a model. She is currently signed to a modeling agency called State Management. It’s unclear if she has worked with any major brands at this point in her career.
3. She Is A Spiritual Person
Spirituality is something that is very important to Krsylyn and it’s something she takes very seriously. She is a firm believer in things such as astrology and energy. That said, she is very cautious of people who don’t align with her energy so she doesn’t plan on wasting time on any situations that don’t seem right from the start.
4. She Graduated From High School Early
Kryslyn has the perfect combination of beauty and brains. In a tweet, she shared that she graduated from high school early although she only stayed in college for two months afterward. Based on an old photo on her Instagram account, it looks like the college she briefly attended was the University of North Texas.
5. She Likes Spending Time Outdoors
When the weather is nice, you can usually catch Kryslyn outside making the most of a beautiful day. She loves doing things such as going to the beach, hanging out at the pool, and going for hikes. Being outside is also a great way for Kryslyn to connect with her spiritual side.
6. She Is A Positive Person
Let’s be real, life is full of ups and downs. Sometimes, it can be difficult not to let those downs cause you do develop a pessimistic attitude. However, no matter what Kryslyn deals with, she always does her best to keep an optimistic outlook on life. Having this kind of mindset has probably been a huge benefit to her over the years.
7. Temptation Island Is Her First TV Experience
According to Kryslyn’s IMDB page, she doesn’t have any on-screen experience outside of Temptation Island. There’s also nothing to suggest that she has ever tried to get on any other reality shows in the past. While Kryslyn might really be looking for love, she is probably also hoping that being on the show will help create exposure for her modeling career.
8. She Likes Poetry
Poetry has been a popular method of storytelling and self-expression for thousands of years. It’s also something that Kryslyn has developed an interest in over the years. Every once in a while, she’ll even share one of her favorite poems on social media. We weren’t able to determine whether Kryslyn has ever written any poems of her own.
9. She Is A Private Person
Just because Krsylyn is doing a reality show doesn’t mean that she’s interested in sharing everything about herself with the world. In fact, she actually seems to be a pretty private person. There isn’t much information about her floating around on the internet and that’s largely because she doesn’t share a lot of personal details on social media.
10. She Loves Dogs
Whoever Kryslyn connects with on Temptation Island better be a dog person, because she definitely is. While it doesn’t look like she currently has a dog of her own, her Instagram profile makes it clear that she really likes being around dogs and that she loves animals in general.