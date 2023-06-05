Ryan Rodney Reynolds is a Canadian-American actor, producer, and entrepreneur who has gained immense popularity for his charming personality, acting skills, and witty humor. He has starred in several successful movies and TV shows like Deadpool, The Proposal, and Buried.
While many people are familiar with his work on-screen, some lesser-known facts about Reynolds are worth exploring. This article will delve into ten unknown facts about Reynolds that may not have known before.
1. Scarlett Johansson was once his wife
Reynolds was married to American actress Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011. They met in 2007, engaged in 2008, and married in Canada later that year. Their high-profile marriage ended in divorce in 2011, and they are reportedly not on good terms with each other.
2. He wanted to be a comedian
Before becoming an actor, Reynolds aspired to become a stand-up comedian. He even went to Los Angeles to pursue his dream but instead found success as an actor in films such as “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder” and “Blade: Trinity.”
3. He was once named People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive”
In 2010, Reynolds was named People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” He joined the ranks of other Hollywood heartthrobs such as Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Tom Cruise.
4. He had a fear of flying
Reynolds was scared of flying due to his scary teenage skydiving experience when his parachute didn’t open. However, while filming the movie “Green Lantern” in 2011, he had to pretend to fly, which helped him overcome his fear of flying. Reynolds said it was a good experience for him and helped him overcome his fear.
5. He suffered a major accident in teenage
Reynolds survived an accident caused by a drunk driver. In this particular instance, Reynolds was walking home after having drinks and was hit by a drunk driver. While he did not decide to drink and drive himself, he did experience the consequences of someone else’s decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence. And he was all of 19.
6. Maths bonded him with Hugh Jackman
Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, both actors in Hollywood, bonded over their shared difficulty with mathematics. Reynolds has admitted to flunking math during his academic years, while Jackman also struggled with the subject. This way, the two actors have found a connection in their shared academic struggles.
7. He got punished for a prank gone wrong
Reynolds and his 8 friends once played an April Fool’s Day prank on a teacher they didn’t like. The teacher had a small Volkswagen car, and they decided to move it down the block for April Fool’s Day. They had to lift and carry the car to do this. Until then, they didn’t know that in Canada, where they lived, it was a serious crime to move a car without permission. No wonder he was expelled from the school.
8. He was rebellious as a teenager
At 13, Reynolds started his journey in the entertainment industry by attending an open casting call for Nickelodeon’s teen soap opera Hillside, which was filmed in Florida. He landed a lead role in the show but needed to inform his family about auditioning for it, as he was underage and required their consent to participate.
9. He is a college dropout
At 19, after graduating high school, he enrolled in Kwantlen Polytechnic University in British Columbia, Canada, to study a course in criminology. However, within a few moments inside the campus, he decided to drop out to pursue his acting career full-time. Reynolds’ decision to leave college proved to be wise, as he went on to achieve great success in the entertainment industry.
10. He has claustrophobia
Reynolds has revealed that his claustrophobia was triggered while filming the movie Buried, where he played a character buried alive in a coffin. According to Reynolds, the coffin gradually filled with more and more sand as filming went on, causing his anxiety to increase. The experience was intense for him, and he stated that it made him feel like he was losing his mind. Despite this, Reynolds pushed through and completed the film, which received critical acclaim for his performance.