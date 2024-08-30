Remembering Dustin Diamond, ‘Saved by the Bell’ Screech Actor, Dead at 44

Actor and stand-up comedian Dustin Diamond, famous for playing Screech on Saved by the Bell, died at age 44. He joined the growing list of Hollywood actors who died at a young age. Dustin Diamond died of cancer on Monday, February 1, 2021.
The NBC sitcom defined most of Diamond’s acting career, as he portrayed the Screech character in several other spin-off TV shows. Dustin Diamond, whose career began as a child actor, had a career that spanned 34 years. With 2024 marking his third death anniversary, here’s a look at Dustin Diamond’s life, career, and death.
Dustin Diamond’s Early Life
Dustin Neil Diamond was born on January 7, 1977, in San Jose, California. Diamond’s mother, Jaimee Diamond, worked for Pacific Bell as a computer operator. His father, Mark Diamond, who later became an actor, initially worked at a computer processing firm, where he taught digital electronics. Dustin Diamond was Jewish, with his father being of Ashkenazi Jewish descent.
The late actor had European ancestry from his mother’s side, who had English, German, Scottish, and Irish ancestry. His mother also had a bit of Cherokee Native American ancestry. Dustin Diamond spent all of his growing years in California. He attended a private Christian school, Zion Lutheran School, in Anaheim, California.
Dustin Diamond’s Career As Screech
Dustin Diamond auditioned for a teen sitcom in the late 1980s. Although only a fifth grader at the time, Diamond was cast as Samuel “Screech” Powers in Good Morning, Miss Bliss. Screech was created as Zack Morris’s (played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar) nerdy friend. Interestingly, Gosselaar insisted that Dustin Diamond be cast as Screech after their audition reading. Gosselaar believed Diamond was a real-life Screech.
With Gosselaar’s recommendation, executive producer Peter Engel chose Diamond for the role before he realized he was too young to play an eighth grader and the youngest cast member, as well as the fact that Diamond misread his headshot. If Peter Engel had known any of these during the audition, he never would have cast Dustin Diamond. However, it all turned out for the best. Although Good Morning, Miss Bliss’ pilot premiered on NBC, it was moved to Disney Channel. Good Morning, Miss Bliss was the first time Dustin Diamond played Screech. The show only aired for one season, from July 11, 1987, to March 18, 1989.
After the show was retooled, it was changed to Saved by the Bell. Now airing on NBC, Saved by the Bell was an instant hit with television audiences. The show ran for 4 seasons, originally airing from August 20, 1989, to May 22, 1993. Diamond’s Screech was one of two characters to appear as series regulars throughout the franchise. Dustin Diamond reprised the character in several spin-off TV shows and TV movies. These include Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style (1992), Saved by the Bell: The College Years (1993–1994), Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas (1994), and Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1994–2000).
Dustin Diamond’s Other Acting Roles & Performances
The Saved by the Bell franchise may have defined his acting career, but it was far from the only project he worked on. Dustin Diamond made his acting debut in 1987 in the short film The Price of Life. Before appearing as Screech, he made his film debut in the 1988 Purple People Eater. After becoming famous as Screech, Diamond starred in several movies, including Longshot (2000), Made (2001), Big Fat Liar (2002), and American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009).
He participated in the reality TV show Celebrity Fit Club, appearing in seasons 5 and 6. In 2013, Dustin Diamond was one of thirteen housemates in season 12 of the British reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother. He was evicted on day 16 of 23, with reality TV star Charlotte Crosby winning the season. Diamond’s final television appearance was in a 2017 episode of Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell. However, his last project was the 2022 The Curse of the Zombie Pirates.
After the fame of the Save by the Bell franchise, Dustin Diamond sought to do something entirely different. He pursued a career as a stand-up comedian and greatly enjoyed it. He’s quoted as saying, “A lot of people do stand-up comedy in hopes of landing a television series. Well, I’m just the opposite. I’ve already had a TV series and now I’m doing stand-up. If this doesn’t work, soon I’ll be doing security with Gary Coleman.” Throughout his adult life, Diamond courted controversies. While he was once ranked #16 in VH1’s 100 Greatest Kid Stars list, he also made the BBC Three 2006 list of Top 100 Annoying People.
Dustin Diamond’s Death & Tributes
Dustin Diamond was first diagnosed with an extensive stage four small cell carcinoma of the lungs in early January 2021. He began and completed a round of chemotherapy in Cape Coral, Florida. According to Diamond’s manager, Roger Paul, who confirmed his death, Dustin Diamond “was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”
After his manager announced his death, several former Saved by the Bells co-stars paid tributes on social media. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played the show’s star, shared, “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade.”
Also, Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski in Saved by the Bell, paid tribute on her Instagram, stating, “Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin.” Honoring his wish not to have a burial or public funeral, Dustin Diamond was cremated. Besides Dustin Diamond, Michael Mantenuto, who died at age 35, was another actor who died at a young age.
