Who Is Travis Kelce’s Dad? Meet Ed Kelce

With all the recent buzz around the Superbowl LVII, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are the two names that have been popping up all over Instagram feeds and sports magazines and Ed Kelce is their proud father. Jason Kelce is a former American Football center for The Philadelphia Eagles, and his younger brother Travis Kelce plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL). The NFL prodigies who have been Super Bowl champions at various points in their careers are the talk of the town — with Travis Kelce’s recent soaring victory at the Super Bowl LVII and Jason Kelce’s recent retirement after 13 glorious seasons.
Having grown up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, the Kelce brothers are exactly 23 months apart, and despite some good old sibling rivalry, the brothers share a close bond. They frequently engage in fun banter and game discussions on their New Heights Podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce. Behind these successful sportsmen is a man who instilled grit, game, and enthusiasm in them. Ed Kelce is the devoted father of these two talented players who have taken American Football to greater heights. Papa Kelce is often spotted at the games to shower his support for his sons! This guide details everything you need to know about Ed Kelce.
Ed Kelce’s Early Life and Career
The oldest of two children, Ed Kelce, was born and raised in the Collinwood neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating high school, Kelce attended Ohio State University but dropped out after a quarter and a half. He then took credits at two other schools and had almost a year of collegiate-level education. Since Ed Kelce comes from a family with a significant military presence, the patriarch naturally wanted to serve his country when he was young. Unfortunately, he was rejected due to a pre-existing knee injury. He then went on to enlist in the Coast Guard and during the initial days of his boot camp, he discovered that he had Crohn’s disease.
The stones in his path finally led him to a Steel mill where he built a successful career and, on occasion, brought his sons to understand his job. In fact, the first time Papa Kelce met their mother, Donna Kelce, he was covered in factory dirt from top to toe. Ed and Donna Kelce’s love story is one for the books — it was love at first sight, and a chance encounter at a bar called Fagan’s in Old Cleveland Flats when Mama Kelce dropped by before a date with another man for a quick drink. She bumped into Ed Kelce, who was enjoying an after-work drink.
The two got to talking, and the rest is history. They wed in the late 70’s and welcomed their son Jason five years later and Travis less than two years later. Unfortunately, after being together for 25 years, the couple had to part ways but this didn’t stop them from being there for their children! Their separation came at a time when both their sons were graduating college. The two chose to amicably resolve their differences just so they could raise their sons in a healthy environment. Mama Kelce looks back on her marriage fondly and remains friends with the father of her children to this day!
What Was Growing Up in The Kelce’s Household Like?
With two boys so close in age, there was never a dull moment in the Kelce household. Sibling rivalry and throwing punches at each other was the norm and to top it off, Ed Kelce had introduced the boys to sports from a young age! Papa Kelce recounts that it all started when he used to roll a ball back and forth with his kids in the living room when they were toddlers. From throwing a ball with them in the front yard and living room to seeing his sons make him proud in huge stadiums, Papa Kelce has seen it all.
He later went on to coach his sons — Jason Kelce in coach pitch baseball and Travis Kelce in T-ball, during which he constantly reminded his sons of the value of hard work and humility — both on and off the field. Though he was highly invested in their sports growing up, Ed Kelce believes his sons inherited their athletic ability from their mother, who used to run track and field in her youth secretly.
Both His Sons Played Against Each Other at the Super Bowl LVII
Speaking of occasions, NFL history was created earlier this year when The Philadelphia Eagles played against The Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. As kids, the Kelce boys were always trying to one-up each other; little did they know they’d be playing for opposing teams on football’s most prominent stage. Ed and Donna Kelce made history by being the first-ever NFL parents to have sons on opposite sides of a matchup in the Superbowl. When asked on their podcast who he’d speak to first after the game, Ed Kelce explained he’d talk to the son who lost to be there for him in low spirits. Mama Kelce showed support by wearing a split jersey to honor her sons. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.
As of 2020, Ed Kelce has moved from Cleveland to Philadelphia — a mile away from Jason Kelce’s family of five to a nine-acre farm. He did so because he wanted to spend more time with his granddaughters and jumped at the opportunity to help the family grow produce, most of which they donate to underprivileged families. You may also want to check out this guide on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship timeline.
