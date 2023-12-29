Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Explained

According to Swifties, Taylor Swift is finally in one of the best relationships of her life. The pop singer known for hits like Blank Space and Shake it Off is dating Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce. The couple went public with their relationship in October 2023, but their romance started much earlier before the cameras caught on.
Swift’s romantic relationships have always been the talk of the town because of her popularity and the songs she sings about her exes. Before Kelce, Swift was dating musician Matt Healy from the band 1975, but that didn’t go well as he was involved in several controversies that had her fans calling for their breakup. Before Swift came into his life, Kelce was dating Kayla Nicole, an on-air reporter. They started dating in 2017, and their on-and-off relationship lasted almost five years. Taylor and Travis are in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but here is how it started.
Travis Kelce’s Failed Attempt to Meet Taylor Swift
After being blown away by Swift’s performance during her Eras Tour, Kelce tried to meet Taylor Swift and give her his phone number like most celebrities would, but his plan failed. During the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Kelce revealed that Swift doesn’t talk much before and after her shows because she is trying to save her voice for the over 40 songs she sings during the tour. He wanted to say hi and hopefully give her a friendship bracelet even though he knew the star received many of them during her tour.
Rumours of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship
In September 2023, rumours of Swift and Kelce dating started getting more attention than usual. These rumours worsened when Jason Kelce, Travis’s brother, decided not to comment on whether his brother was dating the pop singer. Although he didn’t confirm anything, he said his brother was having fun and was ready to see what would happen. Later, the NFL’s commentary practically dropped hints that Kelce and Swift were dating. From the commentary to jokes from the NFL network working in as many Taylor Swift references as possible, they knew something that everyone else did not. Kelce took the jokes with stride but never once denied the relationship.
Taylor Swift Attending Travis Kelce’s Game
Kelce later revealed in The Pat McAfee Show that he invited Swift to his games after attending her Eras Tour in July. The football player attended the tour at the Arrowhead Stadium, where he seemed to enjoy the songs from his private box. Swift attending this game was unusual for the singer, and her fans noticed. Most assumed she had started a new hobby and wanted to spend time with her friends in new locations. The ball was in her court, and she decided to do something about it. Swift was seated in Kelce’s suite with his mother as they cheered the star on.
After the game, Swift and Kelce walked out together. While Taylor was busy with the tour and her upcoming movie at the time, she didn’t let her schedule stop her from honoring her invite to the game. The game was an excellent way for the singer to spend her Sunday. After the game, sources told People Magazine that the pair was having fun and getting to know each other in the early days of their relationship. Taylor Swift would later attend the games with her friends, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Antoni Porowski.
Taylor Hanging Out with Kelce’s Family Confirming the Rumors
Kelce’s mother spoke to People in October and said she wasn’t a Swiftie before meeting the singer and more enjoyed bands like Earth, Wind and Fire and Chaka Khan. She would, however, add that Swift is very talented. After hanging out together during her first game appearance, Kelce’s mother admitted that every week is more surprising because of all the attention she and her son have been getting from Swift’s fans.
Kelce seemed to confirm the rumours about their relationship when he alluded to the romance with the pop sensation, saying that he felt like he was on top of the world with all the attention. He also said he is learning to navigate around the paparazzi with all the newfound interest in his personal life.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Take Their Relationship Public
In October, Swift and Kelce seemingly confirmed their relationship by attending numerous events and going on dates. They had a surprise SNL appearance where Swift introduced Ice Spice as the week’s musical guest, and the next day, the couple went on a date in New York at the Waverly Inn Restaurant. Kelce revealed the details of his date night. He said holding the door for her and helping her out of the car usually is how he acts when on a date, even though some fans thought he was playing the ‘bodyguard role’. The pair also went Instagram official when they were photographed kissing next to Kelce’s teammate, Mecole Hardman and his girlfriend Cherish Gordon. Gordon shared several photos, including one of Swift kissing Kelce on his cheek.
After attending more games and several dates, Taylor finally confirmed their relationship during her interview with Time Magazine, where she was honored as the Person of the Year. She said it started when Kelce put her on blast during his podcast, and they started spending time together before it was even public. She also revealed that they were already dating by the time she was spotted at his game. In December, Swift would attend more of his games, even wearing a hat with Kelce’s number on it. The couple seems to be in love, and fans can only hope for the best because it makes them both happy.
