Why Cody Rhodes’ Injury Changes Everything In WWE

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has been one of the hottest Superstars on the roster which is a far cry from when he left WWE six years prior while portraying the Stardust character. During his time in the WWE since his return, Cody Rhodes has been in a feud with Seth Rollins which concluded at the Hell In A Cell Premium Live Event earlier this month. The Hell In A Cell match was set to be a huge blowoff to the three-month feud but was unfortunately stifled by an injury suffered by Cody Rhodes prior to the match.
Cody Rhodes suffered a minor pectoral muscle tear during the previous Monday Night Raw broadcast, which became a full tear later in the week while he was lifting weights. Many expected WWE to cancel the scheduled match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, and it would have been completely understandable if they had. But, Cody was adamant he wanted to take part in the match and it went ahead as planned.
Upon making his entrance, Cody took off his jacket to reveal his injury and it looked painful, with his chest and right arm being heavily bruised. Understandably, the match was toned down and didn’t utilize the cell as much as it perhaps could have, but I have to give props to Rollins for making his offense look incredibly damaging to Cody and that he was trying to deal as much damage as he can and make the injury worse, all while protecting Cody from more harm. The next night on Raw, Cody Rhodes was attacked by Rollins during a speech to write him off TV indefinitely while he has surgery to repair the injury.
WWE’s Plans Through Summer 2022 Have Been Derailed
This injury has derailed many of the plans WWE had going forward. Cody Rhodes was brought back into the company as a top star and it has been reported that he was set to win the Money In The Bank briefcase at July’s Money In The Bank Premium Live Event and would eventually cash it in to the win the WWE Championship, likely by defeating either Roman Reigns or another Superstar such as Drew McIntyre depending on when he cashes it in. This, of course, has now been scrapped and WWE is now left without a top babyface on Monday Night Raw.
When it comes to how long Cody Rhodes could be out of action there have been many timeframes given, with some estimating 4-6 weeks if it is a minor injury, while for a more serious injury it could take 6 months. This will at the very least affect WWE’s plans throughout Summer 2022, but if it is a more serious injury it could change its plans for the remainder of 2022 and we could see a surprise Royal Rumble return as we saw with John Cena in 2008.
Edge Conveniently Leaves The Judgment Day
In recent weeks we have seen Edge feud with AJ Styles and eventually create his own heel stable called Judgment Day that also includes Damien Priest and later Rhea Ripley. After having teamed with AJ Styles and Liv Morgan at Hell In A Cell in a match against Judgment Day, Finn Balor turned heel and joined the team on Monday Night Raw the following night. However, he didn’t simply join the team. Instead, Judgment Day turned on Edge and attacked him, kicking him out of the stable which will turn the Rated-R Superstar babyface in the process.
This is incredibly convenient that Edge would turn babyface on the same day WWE loses its top babyface on the Raw brand. It has been reported that it was already planned for Balor to turn heel and join, but the original plan wasn’t for Edge to leave. However, recent reports indicate that WWE wanted to add supernatural elements into the stable which Edge was against and this is the reason why he was removed from it. There is no real way of knowing if this is true or not, but now it appears that the main storyline over the coming weeks and months will be Edge vs Judgment Day, with him likely aligning himself with other top babyface stars such as AJ Styles. This should take WWE through the summer and into the autumn when it will host a stadium event in the UK and likely crown Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion.
Hopefully, Cody Rhodes doesn’t miss to much time off and will be back in the ring much sooner than expected. But we’re certain he will come back as the top star he was when he left and it won’t be long before he finally gets his WWE Championship win.