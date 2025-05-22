Famous Actresses Who Quietly Retired or Have Taken Fewer Roles in Recent Years

For over a century, Hollywood has produced different generations of actors and actresses. Depending on the generation, several sets of actresses dominated the screens at the peak of their careers. While many stars embraced the spotlight for decades, at some point, some step back to prioritize personal lives, explore other passions, or take well-deserved breaks.
Understandably, older actresses retire due to health concerns. However, in recent years, more famous actresses have either quietly retired or taken fewer roles than they did decades earlier. Whether due to burnout, a desire for normalcy, or creative freedom, here are famous actresses who have disappeared from our screens in recent years or only appeared in fewer roles.
Meryl Streep
Few actresses have had as much success in Hollywood as Meryl Streep. With a career spanning 50 years, Streep’s work rate made her one of the most prolific actresses on screen and stage. However, it isn’t just her prolificity that sets her apart; Streep has received numerous accolades for her remarkable performances. Besides being a Triple Crown of Acting and EGOT nominee, Meryl Streep is currently the most nominated actor at the Oscars with a record-breaking 21 nominations.
Since the start of the 2020s, the septuagenarian actress has taken on fewer acting roles. To put things in better perspective, Streep’s last acting role in a movie was the 2021 political satire black comedy Don’t Look Up, where she played President Janie Orlean. Unlike Streep’s known busy work rate, her only project is Hulu’s mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building, in which she’s cast in a recurring role as Loretta Durkin.
Queen Latifah
Rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah dominated screens from the 1990s to late 2000s. Besides her comedy, Queen Latifah’s versatility saw her seamlessly move between comedy, drama, musicals, and action genres. Her undeniable screen presence, rooted in confidence and relatability, often saw her choose roles that reflect strong, independent Black women without falling into stereotypes. In recent years, Queen Latifah has shifted her focus to producing and behind-the-scenes projects. She has also been more selective with her roles and has been involved in a range of pursuits. While her film roles have slowed down, she leads the cast of the CBS crime drama series The Equalizer.
Sandra Bullock
From her breakthrough role in Speed (1994), Sandra Bullock quickly became an American sweetheart. In the next two decades that followed, Bullock showcased her versatility, solidifying herself as one of Hollywood’s greatest and highest-paid actresses. Bullock’s unusually wide acting range saw the actress star in equally convincing romantic comedies, action films, and intense dramas.
In the past decade, Bullock has taken on fewer acting roles. From her focus on family and creative selectiveness to producing projects, Sandra Bullock has had her hands full to return full-time to acting. Also, after the 2022 action-adventure comedy The Lost City, which she co-starred with Channing Tatum, she announced she was burned out and needed a break from being in front of the camera.
Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams’ emotional authenticity made her stand out, particularly with her incredible ability to tap into raw, real emotions. McAdams ‘ performances always feel genuine and grounded, whether it’s the heartbreak in The Notebook or the quiet strength in Spotlight. Also, Rachel McAdams’ range and flexibility saw her move fluidly between romantic drama, comedy, thriller, and superhero genres. Like Sandra Bullock, McAdams has prioritized a focus on family. Also, her role selectivity centers on her desire for normalcy away from Hollywood’s spotlight. In 2023, Rachel McAdams starred in the coming-of-age comedy Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. McAdams’ heartfelt performance was widely praised, proving she hasn’t lost her touch.
Renée Zellweger
Renée Zellweger had her breakthrough in the 1990s and quickly rose to one of cinema’s most successful actresses. Her transformative performances and emotional range earned Zellweger critical acclaim. At the start of the 2010s, Zellweger admitted being burned out from her busy schedule. She took a long break from acting from 2010 to 2016 for her mental health and personal growth.
Since her return, she has preferred substance over quantity, focusing on meaningful roles rather than frequent appearances. In 2019, she portrayed Judy Garland in Rupert Goold’s biographical drama Judy. She recently reprised her role in the fourth installment of Bridget Jones film series, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025).
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore began her career as a child actress with an impressive performance in Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982). Barrymore’s incredible resilience saw her achieve a personal comeback from a troubled youth to a successful adult actress, producer, and entrepreneur. Arguably, Barrymore dominated the rom-com genre for more than a decade.
She’s one actress whose departure from screens was most notable, especially for audiences who watched her in her prime. Barrymore last appeared in a movie in 2020 in the romantic comedy The Stand In. These days, Drew Barrymore is more focused on the success of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. While she has spoken candidly about losing her acting passion, she hasn’t officially retired.
Cameron Diaz
With her films grossing over $3 billion at the Box Office, Cameron Diaz is one of Hollywood’s bankable actresses. Her film debut, The Mask (1994), became her breakthrough role and ushered her into her most successful decade. Diaz’s effortless screen presence and ability to shine in comedic and dramatic roles quickly set her apart from her contemporaries.
In 2014, Cameron Diaz chose to step away from acting, citing a need to focus on her marriage and motherhood. Although she has been involved in several other business ventures, Diaz came back to acting in 2025 in the action comedy Back in Action, alongside her close friend and colleague, Jamie Foxx. However, audiences shouldn’t expect a full return and multiple projects like her younger days.
Angelina Jolie
Few actresses, like Angelina Jolie, have stayed culturally relevant and recognized across several generations. She stands out for her talent, larger-than-life presence, and emotional intensity. As a versatile actress, Jolie has delivered astounding performances across genres, from psychological dramas, action, and fantasy to political/humanitarian dramas.
Slowly but assuredly, Angelina Jolie has stepped behind the camera, refocusing on directing and producing. Although not retired, Jolie has been busy with humanitarian work and personal life. In recent years, she’s been more selective, only doing roles that resonate personally or align with her values. Besides her credits in the 2021 Those Who Wish Me Dead and MCU’s Eternals, Jolie returned to the screen in 2024, portraying the titular character in the biographical psychological drama Maria.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Born to American filmmaker Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner, Gwyneth Paltrow’s three-decade career has been known for its graceful versatility. Paltrow is one of a few actresses who can seamlessly transition between period dramas, quirky undies, rom-coms, and superhero blockbusters.
Like other actresses before her, Gwyneth Paltrow now focuses on family life, business, and other priorities. Although she has mostly stepped back from acting, she returned to portraying Pepper Potts in Marvel films. Going forward, Gwyneth Paltrow intends to say yes only to projects that interest her or feel meaningful. Paltrow’s most recent credit is the 2025 sports adventure comedy-drama Marty Supreme.
