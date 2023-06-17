9 Things You Didn’t Know About Angel’s In America’s Justin Kirk

Justin Kirk is certainly a name that resonates with talent, versatility, and a touch of enigma. From his captivating performances on screen to his intriguing persona off-screen, this multifaceted actor has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Kirk has starred in both movies and TV shows like Weeds, Angels in America, APB, and Succession.
While many recognize Justin Kirk for his notable roles in popular television series and films, there is a treasure trove of lesser-known facts that paint a deeper portrait of this multi-faceted artist. Here some aspects of Justin Kirk’s life and career will be delved into. In fact, there may be a few intriguing details that may surprise even his most ardent fans. From his early beginnings to his rise to prominence, here are some pivotal moments and fascinating experiences that have shaped Justin Kirk into the remarkable individual admired today.
1. Justin Kirk was Born in Salem, Oregon
Born on the 28th of May 1969, Kirk spent most of his childhood in Union, Washington. However, that’s not where the star was born. He was actually born in Salem, Oregon. Kirk later moved to Union with his family, where he attended grade school in a Native American reservation area.
2. He Developed an Interest in Acting at an Incredibly Young Age
While many discover their hidden talents in their pre-teen or young adult era, Kirk knew he wanted to perform from the early age of 3. He already started talking about getting involved in school plays and performing in theatres. Even more, he made his acting debut at 7 in a local college play. By the time he was 12, he moved with his mother to Minneapolis, Minnesota. While he was there, he attended the Children’s Theater School throughout high school.
3. He had his First Ating Gig at the Age of Seven
Thanks to all the support from loved ones, Kirk didn’t have to wait too long to see his dreams actualize. When he was 7, the Weeds star snagged a spot in a local college play. Needless to say, that set a precedent for a promising career.
4. He attended a Theatre School After his High School Graduation
As mentioned earlier, when Kirk was 12, he moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, with his mum. It was there that he joined a Children’s Theatre School in high school. However, when he graduated, he decided to take things even further. The actor enrolled in a two-year conservatory acting program at Circle in the Square Theatre School.
5. Justin Kirk Did Many Odd Jobs Before Kick-Starting His Professional Career
Like many stars who didn’t have connections in showbiz, Kirk had to take on a few odd jobs before embracing stardom. After graduating high school, he moved to New York City and took on various odd jobs. The actor was once a bellboy at the Royalton Hotel and also played the guitar in several New York bands before landing his first role on Broadway in the play Any Given Day.
6. The Actor Made his Broadway Debut in 1993
Although Kirk continued to work on mini-plays, his major breakout role came in 1995. The star was in the Broadway Production of Love! Valor! Compassion!. Two years later, he made a grand feature-film debut in the big-screen adaptation of the Broadway play.
7. He is a Founding Member of a Theatre Company
While Kirk has appeared in a good number of movies and television shows, the actor still loves the theatre. In fact, he’s a founding member of the Drama Department — a theatre company in New York founded in 1994. The company has had a good number of productions, including June Moon, Old Wicked Songs, and The Boys in the Band.
8. Justin Kirk is a Self-proclaimed Radio Nerd
Kirk once admitted in an interview that he’s a radio nerd. He “simply loves the radio,” he said. Even more, he especially spoke about the great stations in L.A. — like Indie 103. The Weeds actor also said that, at some point, he was even able to name a couple of stations in each city.
9. He is a Multiple Award-winning Actor
Kirk is undoubtedly a seasoned actor, and as such, he has multiple nominations to his name. However, he has also won a good number of awards. This includes the Best Actor in a Television Series in 2008. He also won Best Actor in a Motion Picture or Miniseries in 2003.