7 Things You Didn’t Know XO Kitty’s Peter Thurnwald

Meet Peter Thurnwald, a Korean-Australian actor making waves in the entertainment industry. With his talent and dedication, Thurnwald has emerged as a rising star worth keeping an eye on. Hailing from the Land Down Under, he discovered his passion for acting by chance and swiftly honed his skills to land projects that have put him on the map. He initially had a minor role in the popular Australian series Bumpy before expanding his presence to the realm of streaming platforms, including Paramount+ and Netflix.
Thurnwald landed his first leading role as Alex Finery in the much-anticipated To All The Boys spin-off, XO Kitty. Interestingly, his character’s journey shares striking parallels with his own personal experiences, a topic he has openly discussed with the media. Read on to learn about lesser-known aspects of Thurnwald’s life as we uncover intriguing details about his rapid ascent in the industry.
1. Like his XO Kitty Character, He Was Adopted From South Korea
In the Netflix series XO Kitty, Peter Thurnwald portrays the character of Alex Finery, an Australian adoptee embarking on a profound journey to South Korea. Alex’s purpose takes him to the Korean Independent School of Seoul, where he teaches in pursuit of a connection with his birth parents, whose identities remain a mystery to him. Remarkably, Thurnwald’s own life mirrors this narrative, as he was born in South Korea and subsequently adopted from an orphanage by Australian parents. Thurnwald drew from his personal experience infusing his performance with a genuine sense of depth and authenticity.
2. Peter Thurnwald Hopes to Someday Reconnect with His Mother
Thurnwald has candidly revealed the struggles he faced grappling with an identity crisis in his early teens. They stemmed from the enigma surrounding his biological roots and birth parents. Motivated by this profound sense of longing, the actor embarked on a heartfelt quest to find his birth mother.
However, his journey encountered a significant obstacle when he discovered that the orphanage from which he was adopted had been tragically ravaged by fire. That erased any existing records that could aid in tracing his lineage. Undeterred by this setback, Thurnwald remains resolute in his determination to locate his birth mother and hopes that his growing onscreen presence can ease his search.
3. He Got His Start Appearing As An Extra in Blockbuster Films
Peter Thurnwald never harbored aspirations of becoming an actor until a casting director friend ignited a spark within him. Encouraged by this recognition, Thurnwald embarked on his acting journey, initially gaining experience through background work and extra roles in notable productions such as Kong: Skull Island and Thor: Ragnarok. Gradually, he worked his way up and secured a small but significant role in the acclaimed Australian series Bumpy.
4. Peter Thurnwald attended the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts
Following a series of consistent acting opportunities, Thurnwald enrolled in the esteemed Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. He graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor of Acting degree. The actor would go on to land roles in the Paramount+ series Players and NBC’s Young Rock. Some notable alumni of the Western Australian Academy include fellow Aussie actors Hugh Jackman and Dominic Purcell.
5. Steven Yeun Is His Favorite Actor
Thurnwald holds a special admiration for actor Steven Yeun, who, like him, shares Korean heritage. During a conversation with Wonderland Magazine, Thurnwald expressed his deep appreciation for Yeun’s nuanced and exceptionally authentic acting style. He specifically cited Yeun’s performances in the films Burning and Beef as personal favorites. Thurnwald harbors a cherished aspiration to collaborate with Yeun on a future project.
6. Peter Thurnwald Is Also A Filmmaker and Producer
Beyond his passion for acting, Thurnwald possesses a deep fascination with the art of filmmaking. In fact, he has experimented with a few ideas. He has directed a few shorts with plans in place to make more. His passion project, fuelled by his own experiences, is a dramedy that revolves around the heartfelt journey of two adopted brothers in search of their long-lost sister.
7. Avatar the Last Airbender and Halo are his Favorite Franchises
Although Thurnwald doesn’t have a dream role, he harbors immense excitement for the possibility of starring in two beloved franchises. The first is the iconic Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise, which holds a special place in his heart as his all-time favorite series. Additionally, Thurnwald has a deep connection to the Halo franchise, having grown up immersed in the world of its video games.