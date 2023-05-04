8 Best Steven Yeun Roles In Movies And TV Shows

Over the years, Steven Yeun has emerged as one of the most talented and versatile actors in Hollywood. He has garnered critical acclaim for his performances in a range of roles across movies and TV shows. Known for his ability to breathe life into complex characters and convey emotions with authenticity, Yeun has become a household name among movie buffs and television enthusiasts alike.
Here we will delve into some of Yeun’s most memorable performances on the big and small screens. From his early days in The Walking Dead to his more recent triumphs in Minari and Beef, Yeun has portrayed a range of characters with nuanced performances and an unwavering commitment to his craft. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to his work, these roles are sure to showcase Yeun’s talent and demonstrate why he is considered one of the most compelling actors of his generation.
8. Burning
One of Steven Yeun’s most best roles on the big screen is in the 2018 psychological thriller film, Burning. Directed by Lee Chang-dong and based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, the film centers around the character of Lee Jong-su, a young man who becomes involved with two enigmatic individuals, Ben and Hae-mi. Yeun plays the role of Ben, a wealthy and charismatic young man who forms a complex and mysterious relationship with Jong-su. In his portrayal of Ben, Steven Yeun delivers a chilling and enigmatic performance, marking this as one of this best roles yet. His ability to balance the character’s outward charm with an underlying sense of malevolence is a testament to his skills as an actor, and his work in Burning is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates a truly captivating performance.
7. Okja
In the 2017 action-adventure film Okja, Yeun delivers a standout performance as K, a member of the Animal Liberation Front (ALF) who becomes involved in a plan to rescue a genetically modified “super pig” named Okja. Yeun brings a strong sense of conviction and idealism to the role of K, whose devotion to the ALF cause sometimes puts him at odds with his fellow activists. Despite the film’s fantastical elements, Yeun’s portrayal of K feels grounded in reality, and his earnestness and sincerity make the character easy to root for. Yeun shares strong on-screen chemistry with co-star Ahn Seo-hyun, who plays the young girl trying to save Okja, and the two actors make for an intriguing watch throughout the film.
6. Nope
Yeun put in a stellar performance in Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele’s neo-Western sci-fi horror film Nope as Jupe – a former child actor and entrepreneur who teams up with animal wrangler OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) to capture video evidence of mysterious UFOs. Jupe initially comes across as charismatic, but in reality, is just a naive, greedy businessman who will stop at nothing to make some money. Steven Yeun’s performance embodies the film’s subtle symbolism of the modern fixation with spectacle and the pursuit of stardom and profit.
5. Minari
Yeun plays Jacob Yi, a Korean-American father who moves his family from California to rural Arkansas in pursuit of his American Dream: to start a farm and provide for his family. Yeun brings a quiet intensity to the role, conveying Jacob’s determination and ambition alongside his moments of doubt and vulnerability. His chemistry with his co-star Han Ye-ri, who plays his wife, Monica, is palpable, and the two actors deliver a nuanced and authentic portrayal of a married couple navigating the challenges of their new life in Arkansas. Yeun’s performance in Minari has been widely acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, earning him several award nominations, including an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.
4. Sorry To Bother You
Steven Yeun delivers a memorable performance in the 2018 dark comedy film Sorry To Bother You. In the film, Yeun plays Squeeze, a union organizer who recruits the film’s protagonist, Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield), to join his cause. Yeun’s performance is a standout in a film filled with offbeat characters, as he brings a mix of charisma and humor to the role of Squeeze. His character’s fiery passion for social justice is palpable, and Steven Yeun plays the role with conviction, giving a voice to the film’s political themes; it is easy to see why this is considered one of this best roles.
3. Twilight Zone
Yeun’s performance in the 2019 revival of the classic sci-fi anthology series The Twilight Zone is a standout among the series’ many talented actors. In the episode The Traveler, Yeun plays a mysterious stranger who arrives in a small town on Christmas Eve and is taken into police custody after revealing an unusual ability. Yeun’s performance is understated and enigmatic, as he manages to convey a sense of otherworldliness without ever becoming over-the-top. His character’s true intentions are kept ambiguous throughout the episode, and Yeun plays with the audience’s expectations in a way that is both captivating and unsettling.
2. Beef
In the 2023 dark comedy-drama miniseries created by Lee Sung, Steven Yeun delivers a riveting and comical performance as a struggling contractor whose parking lot skirmish with a seemingly successful entrepreneur sets off a sequence of compelling yet strange acts of revenge wielded into some form of attraction. This ten-episode series takes the viewer on a fast-paced adventure of irrational vengeance that will leave viewers flipping between extreme emotions. Probably the most complex performance in Yeun’s filmography, his captivating portrayal of the emotional hurricane that is Danny Cho is a testament to his versatility and range.
1. The Walking Dead
Steven Yeun’s breakout role came in the hit TV series The Walking Dead, where he played Glenn Rhee, one of the show’s most loved characters. In the series, Yeun’s portrayal of Glenn was a fan favorite, as he brought a mix of wit, bravery, and vulnerability to the role. Glenn was known for his quick thinking and resourcefulness in the face of danger, and Yeun’s performance conveyed the character’s intelligence and ingenuity with authenticity and charm. As the series progressed, Glenn became a leader and mentor to other characters, and Yeun’s performance remained a highlight of the show. His chemistry with his co-stars, particularly Lauren Cohan, who played his on-screen love interest Maggie Greene, was a key part of the show’s success.
