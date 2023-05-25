XO, Kitty Ending Explained: What’s Next For The Rom-Com Series?

XO, Kitty is the latest entry in the To All the Boys franchise. The story follows the youngest Covey girl, Kitty (Anna Cathcart), as she tries to navigate life now that her sisters are out of the house and leading their own lives. Her attempts take her to Korea where she tries to be closer to her boyfriend and learn more about her mother. But she quickly discovers that the life she imagined is not what is available to her.
By the end of the 10 episodes that make up this season, Kitty is a much different person. She has learned some life lessons, uncovered family secrets, built new relationships and destroyed some as well. But the story does not feel final or resolved. There is obviously still more that can be told, this then begs the question, what more can the series do and what is next for this series? As viewers ponder the future of the series, it is worth reflecting on where things are by revisiting the ending of XO, Kitty Season 1.
Who Does Kitty End Up With?
When the curtains close on XO, Kitty, one thing is clear. Kitty has been unable to perform her matchmaking skills on herself and is now in a much worse situation romantically than she was when the season started when her her long-distance relationship with Dae, played by Choi Min-young, was hanging by the threads of Facetime and shoddy internet service. By the end of the show, Kitty’s relationship with Dae is over. But now, she has questions about her sexuality and is confused about who she is. This is happening because she has developed feelings for popular girl Yuri (Gia Kim), who is the principal’s daughter and a lesbian who faked being in a relationship with Dae, Kitty’s boyfriend.
The conundrum that is Catherine Song Covey’s love life is only about to get worse as the final scene in the season shows Kitty on a flight back to the United States sitting beside Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee), one of her ex’s best friends, staring at him as he confesses to falling in love with her. When Kitty made the decision to travel to Korea to complete her High school education, she only had one person on her romance radar, by the end of the season it had changed to include two new people, one of them a person she never imagined she could have feelings for.
Will Kitty Return to KISS?
The ending of XO, Kitty puts Kitty’s chances of returning to KISS at very slim odds. As a student on a scholarship, she is expected to maintain certain codes of conduct and living in the boys’ hostel flouts some of these codes. It does not matter that Kitty’s assigned roommate had a webcam on her that let anyone watch while she slept. After spending most of the semester worrying about failing out, Kitty manages to pass her exams; however, her celebration is cut short when it is discovered that she had been living in the boys hostel, and she is expelled as a result.
However, there is a chance that Kitty might return to KISS, in one of the final scenes we see Yuri make a call to her mother, the school’s principal where we hear Yuri say that Kitty cannot be expelled. This comes after Kitty has a conversation with the same principal about her mother who was friends with her when they were younger and students at KISS. All of this points to the fact that Kitty might in fact be returning to KISS.
Will There Be Season 2 of XO, Kitty?
The series has not been renewed, but it is apparent that there is still a lot for XO, Kitty to explore. There are a number of threads from the first season that the show’s makers can pull on and create a fun and robust second season. Kitty’s love life still hangs in the balance. The show needs to explore Kitty’s growth that she has experienced in this first season.
XO Kitty is continuing the tradition of the other films in the To All the Boys series. It explores what it means to deal with with the problems that people who are transitioning into adulthood face, these include complicated feelings, love triangles, and the exploration of sexual identity. The end of this season was a great way to wrap up what can only be described as a roller coaster of awkward attempts at romance and interpersonal relationships, but it is clear that the story still has a lot to offer to fans of the series.
