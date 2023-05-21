Why Netflix’s Beef Should Be Your Next Binge

Every year, several new shows manage to stand out in the crowded television market. They go on to leave a lasting impression on both critics and viewers. Well, that’s exactly the case with Netflix’s Beef — a comedy-drama starring Steven Yen and Ali Wong.
It’s a ten-episode series that focuses on two Los Angeles residents whose lives spiral out of control following a road rage incident. The entire season is available on the streaming service now; however, the pilot is the most important aspect of any television series. There have been cases where a show got better with each passing episode. But given how flooded today’s market for television is, audiences don’t particularly have the patience to see if a show will develop into something good. With a strong 98% on rotten tomatoes, does the series live up to the high expectations set by critics?
The Plot Is Wild, But Compelling
First, Beef is branded as a comedy, but don’t go in expecting something that’s going to consistently make you laugh your ass off. That doesn’t mean Beef isn’t funny, as it truly is, but the show isn’t a traditional comedy. It’s in the vein of something like The Lobster, a grim and dark story that shows hints of Tarantino-like moments. Given A24’s established nature of starting off slowly with their content (which isn’t a bad thing), Netflix’s Beef gets right into the meat of their characters from the get-go.
The story is unpredictable and over-the-top but in a relatable way that allows its audience to connect with the character or situation. So, it isn’t just about two Los Angeles residents who get into a feud because of one road rage incident. Beef is about their crappy and stressful lives that led to the rage-filled moment between Danny Cho (Steve Yeun) and Amy Lau (Ali Wong). After all, that’s what truly pushed them to express their overall frustrations.
Watching their separate lives unravel is nothing short of compelling. Danny is a middle-class citizen, while Amy is upper-class. The show does an excellent job of documenting their problems organically, and it’s easy to understand what really makes them tick.
The Characters Are Strange… But Human
This couldn’t be truer for Amy Lau‘s character. She’s living the life that many people only dream of, and yet she’s miserable. She’s under-appreciated at work. Her husband and mother-in-law don’t think much of her. There’s also some mystery surrounding her past and the possible reason for the strain in her marriage. Bottom line, her character always comes across as believable, but she’s a unique one, nevertheless. Despite being rich, the series does an excellent job of tapping into the human side that’s relatable to everyone regardless of class, sex, or nationality.
That doesn’t mean that Danny’s character is any less interesting. He has a couple of shady characters in his world, but he’s simply a hard-working man trying to pay the bills. Yeun’s character has a few fun quirks about him but never reaches the heights of being unlikeable. Neither does Amy.
The show wisely doesn’t force audiences to pick who to root for. Both characters are drowning in a world of misery, but their arcs never feel forced. Additionally, there wasn’t a point where viewers were emotionally manipulated. It helps that Yeun and Wong have a strong presence in their roles and never feel out of place. While the focus is mainly on those two, the supporting characters help make the Beef-iverse vibrant and rich. Not only does everyone plays their parts extremely well. The dynamic between the cast makes the viewers want to understand everyone’s point of view as the narrative unravels.
So, Is Netflix’s Beef Worth Watching?
The answer is definitely, yes. As previously stated, this isn’t the show to go into expecting to laugh till you drop. Rather, Beef takes the bold step to explore the pettiness of human nature and sources that can drive just about anyone insane. The show never drags, even when things slow down. Sure, the characters aren’t the most likable people on the planet, but it’s easy to understand their plight. To top it all off, they’re very entertaining to watch. In a nutshell, this is a strong recommendation for anyone who’s looking for something new to watch.
