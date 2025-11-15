I Spent Hours To Sort And List The Top Ten Movies Done By Isabel Glasser (10 Pics)

Isabel Glasser, a renowned American actress, began her career in movies in 1983.
A Marriage (1983)
Directed by Sandy Tung, A Marriage is the story of two high school lovers – Nancy (Isabel Glasser) and Ted (Ric Gitlin) – who eventually grow apart over 15 years and start considering a divorce. Though the movie didn’t do amazingly, Glasser certainly got noticed because she was offered many roles after A Marriage.
Death Ring (1992)
This poster is from the Movie Death Ring. Isabel Glasser plays the role of Lauren Sadler, fiancée of Matt Collins – played by actor Mike Norris. The couple gets kidnapped by Danton Vachs for his annual contest where people can buy human beings, hunt them, and kill them.
Pure Country (1992)
Pure Country, directed by Christopher Cain, brought Isabel the fame she deserved. She played the role of a Manager of a huge country music star, Dusty Wyatt Chandler, played by George Strait. The movie was one of Isabel’s biggest hits and made over $15 million at the box office.
Forever Young (1992)
Directed by Steve Miner, Forever Young is a predictable but fun to watch romance movie. Isabel plays the role of Helen against actor Mel Gibson, who is accidentally taken to the year 1992 through a time machine after girlfriend Helen goes into a coma in 1939 because of an accident.
The Surgeon (1994)
The Surgeon, directed by Carl Schenkel, is the story of two doctors played by Isabel Glasser and James Remar who indulge in illegal activities.
Mother (1996)
Mother is an American comedy-drama movie by director Albert Brooks in which Glasser plays the mother of a novelist who decides to improve his relationship with her. The movie was loved and made over $19 million at the box office.
Tactical Assault (1998)
In the movie Tactical Assault directed by Mark Griffiths, Isabel plays the role of Jennifer Banning. The movie is about a deranged pilot who is seeking revenge from his former commander.
Second Chances (1998)
Directed by James Fargo, Second Chances is a mystery thriller about a journalist who may have made a mistake of thinking a serial killer innocent. Isabel plays Kathleen Matthews, the overprotective mother of a 10-year old.
The Kings of Brooklyn (2004)
This is a scene from a movie called The Kings of Brooklyn, directed by Lance Lane, The Kings of Brooklyn is the story of three childhood friends who get exposed to the dark side of Wall Street. Isabel played the role of a mother in the movie.
Mentor (2006)
Mentor is a drama film directed by David Langlitz in which Isabel plays the role of Margaret Burger. The movie is about a professor who believes that he would end up like his former alcoholic teacher who couldn’t sustain relationships.
