50 Times Humans And Animals Refused To Bow To The Fury Of Nature (New Pics)

Mother Nature took no prisoners when she unleashed her wrath on Los Angeles at the beginning of 2025. Wildfires continue to rage in the area, and the death toll now stands at at least 27. Around 12,000 structures have burned to the ground. Tens of thousands of people remain evacuated. Others are picking up the pieces.
It’s the latest in a series of natural disasters around the world that have had devastating effects in recent years. From earthquakes to hurricanes, volcanoes and floods, nature has truly tested the spirit of mankind. But even in the face of death and destruction, human beings have shown courage and resilience.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of photographs shared by people who have survived natural disasters. Some are heartbreaking, some are scary and others are a reminder that even during the toughest times, there’s always a glimmer of hope.
#1 I Train These Clever Creatures To Save Victims Trapped In Collapsed Buildings After Earthquakes
We kit them out with a rat backpack, and train them to trigger a switch when they find a victim & come back for a tasty treat.
#2 Colorado Man Reunited With His Donkey, Ennis, After Fire Swept Through His Town
#3 Found Her Cat 16 Days After The Tornado
#4 A Dog And Her 2 Puppies Were Pulled Alive From The Rubble 124 Hours After The Earthquake In Turkey
#5 Cat Walking Away From A Volcanic Eruption
#6 A Cat And A Dog Cuddled Together After Being Rescued From The Rubble In Earthquake-Hit Syria
#7 Cal-Fire Firefighter From The Paradise, Ca Wildfire Finds Missing Dog, Helps Reunite With Family
#8 Dog Carries Whole Bag Of Dog Food After Hurricane Harvey
#9 A Photo Of Incarcerated Firefighters Resting After Fighting A Socal Wildfire. They Get $2-$5/Day For That Work
#10 Storm Chasin In West Texas
#11 So Yesterday I Was On My Way To Phoenix And I Captured One Of The Craziest Photos!!
#12 Last Day On The Line After 6 Years In Wildfire. It Has Been An Honor. Stay Safe!
#13 Rainbow And Tornado
#14 House Frozen By Lake Erie During This Week’s Blizzard In Buffalo
#15 The Power Of Hurricane Force Winds
#16 Firenado!!!!
Chillicothe, Missouri
#17 When You Wake Up To 40″ – 44″ Of Snow In One Night
Image source: ledgendary
#18 My Mom Has 5 Sets Of China (Don’t Ask) And Put Them In Her Pool Prior To Being Evacuated From Fires In Northern California. The Dishware Survived!
#19 Rare Typhoon Sky As Seen From A Subway Exit
#20 The Fourth Largest City Of Sweden, Uppsala, Is Currently Flooded. The Swedes Aren’t That Concerned
#21 Oregon Wildfires Making It Look Straight Apocalyptic
#22 My Aunt Took This Picture Of A Tornado At My Grandparents Farm That Touched Down Yesterday. South Dakota
#23 Eruption Happening In St. Vincent Today
#24 Green Sky During A Storm In South Dakota
#25 Getting Away From An Erupting Volcano Today
#26 Tree Struck By Lightning Burning From Inside Out
#27 Valencia Right Now After The Floods
#28 The Ongoing Eruption Of Mt Etna In Italy
#29 Tornado In Southern Romania, Today
#30 Blizzard Blew The Man Door On My Garage Open Yesterday
#31 20ft Shipping Container Found Wrapped Around A Tree After A Flood
#32 A Kangaroo Rushes Past A Burning House In Lake Conjola, Nsw
#33 Roads In Turkey After The 7.8 Earthquake
#34 Not The Beautiful Florida View Anyone Imagined! Courtesy Of Hurricane Ian
#35 Overnight Storm Winds In Ga Moved A House Into The Road
#36 Man Sits On Bench With His Dog During Hurricane Harvey
#37 A Street Completely Ripped Apart By The Floods In Germany
#38 There Was A Hailstorm At My Cousins House, They Have No Power So They Can’t Vacuum Up The Broken Glass In Their House Yet
#39 This Is The Power Of An Avalanche!
#40 Sunrise Over The San Fransisco Bay Today. Pier 45 Is On Fire At The Moment
#41 3pm In Port Macquarie, Nsw During The Wildfires
#42 6000 People Isolated After An Avalanche Obstructed A Tunnel In Italy
#43 Wind Turbine After Being Hit By A Tornado
#44 It’s Currently -35°c Outside. The Water In The Air Freezes Making An Ice Fog
#45 Flooding In Auckland, Nz
#46 Itap Of The Lightning Through My Window During A Recent Thunderstorm
#47 Hurricane Damaged Boardwalk
#48 Waiting For A Fish Fry In Western New York After A Blizzard!
#49 Sister In A Bright Orange Work Suit Blending In With The #mallacoota Sky
#50 Before And After Hurricane Lan [fort Myers Florida]
