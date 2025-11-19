50 Times Humans And Animals Refused To Bow To The Fury Of Nature (New Pics)

by

Mother Nature took no prisoners when she unleashed her wrath on Los Angeles at the beginning of 2025. Wildfires continue to rage in the area, and the death toll now stands at at least 27. Around 12,000 structures have burned to the ground. Tens of thousands of people remain evacuated. Others are picking up the pieces.

It’s the latest in a series of natural disasters around the world that have had devastating effects in recent years. From earthquakes to hurricanes, volcanoes and floods, nature has truly tested the spirit of mankind. But even in the face of death and destruction, human beings have shown courage and resilience.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of photographs shared by people who have survived natural disasters. Some are heartbreaking, some are scary and others are a reminder that even during the toughest times, there’s always a glimmer of hope.

#1 I Train These Clever Creatures To Save Victims Trapped In Collapsed Buildings After Earthquakes

We kit them out with a rat backpack, and train them to trigger a switch when they find a victim & come back for a tasty treat.

Image source: donnaeilidhkean

#2 Colorado Man Reunited With His Donkey, Ennis, After Fire Swept Through His Town

Image source: BarefootUnicorn

#3 Found Her Cat 16 Days After The Tornado

Image source: Suzy Hoskins

#4 A Dog And Her 2 Puppies Were Pulled Alive From The Rubble 124 Hours After The Earthquake In Turkey

Image source: ertology

#5 Cat Walking Away From A Volcanic Eruption

Image source: Attrip

#6 A Cat And A Dog Cuddled Together After Being Rescued From The Rubble In Earthquake-Hit Syria

Image source: Yasemin Altunterim

#7 Cal-Fire Firefighter From The Paradise, Ca Wildfire Finds Missing Dog, Helps Reunite With Family

Image source: bananabrownie

#8 Dog Carries Whole Bag Of Dog Food After Hurricane Harvey

Image source: Olepat

#9 A Photo Of Incarcerated Firefighters Resting After Fighting A Socal Wildfire. They Get $2-$5/Day For That Work

Image source: jeremotographs

#10 Storm Chasin In West Texas

Image source: laura plant

#11 So Yesterday I Was On My Way To Phoenix And I Captured One Of The Craziest Photos!!

Image source: jsab73

#12 Last Day On The Line After 6 Years In Wildfire. It Has Been An Honor. Stay Safe!

Image source: CanisPecuarius

#13 Rainbow And Tornado

Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe

#14 House Frozen By Lake Erie During This Week’s Blizzard In Buffalo

Image source: hmchl

#15 The Power Of Hurricane Force Winds

Image source: imgur.com

#16 Firenado!!!!

Chillicothe, Missouri

Image source: changemyname

#17 When You Wake Up To 40″ – 44″ Of Snow In One Night

Image source: ledgendary

#18 My Mom Has 5 Sets Of China (Don’t Ask) And Put Them In Her Pool Prior To Being Evacuated From Fires In Northern California. The Dishware Survived!

Image source: imgur.com

#19 Rare Typhoon Sky As Seen From A Subway Exit

Image source: universesplaything

#20 The Fourth Largest City Of Sweden, Uppsala, Is Currently Flooded. The Swedes Aren’t That Concerned

Image source: PpelTaren

#21 Oregon Wildfires Making It Look Straight Apocalyptic

Image source: RavenRosie

#22 My Aunt Took This Picture Of A Tornado At My Grandparents Farm That Touched Down Yesterday. South Dakota

Image source: ManicFirestorm

#23 Eruption Happening In St. Vincent Today

Image source: Cereys

#24 Green Sky During A Storm In South Dakota

Image source: twistedskystudios

#25 Getting Away From An Erupting Volcano Today

Image source: iweirdness

#26 Tree Struck By Lightning Burning From Inside Out

Image source: Ridgeville Township Volunteer Fire Department

#27 Valencia Right Now After The Floods

Image source: Prazf

#28 The Ongoing Eruption Of Mt Etna In Italy

Image source: Risingmagpie

#29 Tornado In Southern Romania, Today

Image source: vladgrinch

#30 Blizzard Blew The Man Door On My Garage Open Yesterday

Image source: PCDevine

#31 20ft Shipping Container Found Wrapped Around A Tree After A Flood

Image source: vahlalala

#32 A Kangaroo Rushes Past A Burning House In Lake Conjola, Nsw

Image source: unbreaKwOw

#33 Roads In Turkey After The 7.8 Earthquake

Image source: esberat

#34 Not The Beautiful Florida View Anyone Imagined! Courtesy Of Hurricane Ian

Image source: dragracedave

#35 Overnight Storm Winds In Ga Moved A House Into The Road

Image source: Delphine11

#36 Man Sits On Bench With His Dog During Hurricane Harvey

Image source: Jaredrap

#37 A Street Completely Ripped Apart By The Floods In Germany

Image source: spookyspirelli

#38 There Was A Hailstorm At My Cousins House, They Have No Power So They Can’t Vacuum Up The Broken Glass In Their House Yet

Image source: reddit.com

#39 This Is The Power Of An Avalanche!

Image source: IdahoSavage

#40 Sunrise Over The San Fransisco Bay Today. Pier 45 Is On Fire At The Moment

Image source: Palana

#41 3pm In Port Macquarie, Nsw During The Wildfires

Image source: 1s8w2MILtway

#42 6000 People Isolated After An Avalanche Obstructed A Tunnel In Italy

Image source: Meteo & Radar Italia, Meteo & Radar Italia

#43 Wind Turbine After Being Hit By A Tornado

Image source: earthmoonsun

#44 It’s Currently -35°c Outside. The Water In The Air Freezes Making An Ice Fog

Image source: MightyKin

#45 Flooding In Auckland, Nz

Image source: BabaYadaPoe

#46 Itap Of The Lightning Through My Window During A Recent Thunderstorm

Image source: Live-Guarantee-1893

#47 Hurricane Damaged Boardwalk

Image source: aryeh95

#48 Waiting For A Fish Fry In Western New York After A Blizzard!

Image source: robbo4025

#49 Sister In A Bright Orange Work Suit Blending In With The #mallacoota Sky

Image source: brendanh_au

#50 Before And After Hurricane Lan [fort Myers Florida]

Image source: AutomaticAd5811

