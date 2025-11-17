Someone Online Asked “What Modern Food Trend Can You Not Wait To Die?” And 35 People Delivered

Some trends are well on the way to revolutionizing certain things in our world. But for every great one, there are a few that are ridiculous and annoying, simply begging you to ask the question, “Why?”
In this topic, food is no exception. From the things done in private kitchens to whole restaurant models, there are plenty of modern food-related trends that many can’t wait to disappear, so when one Redditor asked people to share theirs, they didn’t hold back. Check out what they said below!
More info: Reddit
#1
If I’m on a website I’m only there to look at your menu. I’m not interested in starting an order before I’ve looked at the menu. No, I don’t want to give you my zip code. Just give me your menu and some food pictures.
Image source: DueRest, Zen Chung
#2
Online recipes that I have to scroll for five minutes to find the recipe. I do not care, dear author, about how you discovered this meal or how my family will feel about it. I just need to know how long to roast the damn chicken
Image source: Rick_Flexington, Peter Olexa
#3
Tipping for food I’m picking up at a counter. What am I tipping for? And if that tip is necessary for the employees to make a living, the restaurant just needs to pay their employees a higher wage and charge whatever they need to charge for the food in order to do so. But I’m tired of being asked to tip for every single thing.
Image source: linconnuedelaseine, Karolina Grabowska
#4
Calling a slight alteration to a recipe a “hack”.
Adding parmesan cheese to your grilled cheese sandwich is not a “hack”. It’s a minor recipe change.
Image source: No_Pear_2326, Andrea Piacquadio
#5
Restaurants serving food on cutting boards, shovels, paper, shells, or anything that is not an actual plate
Image source: Funny_Disaster1002, bowser4thewin
#6
Food trucks that charge the same price as a premium restaurant but serve half the size on a floppy plate that I have to stand up to eat
Image source: thorn_10, James Frid
#7
The stupid food wasting trends on YouTube and TikTok etc.
Image source: fluffernuttersndwch
#8
Any TikTok/IG trend that makes life more difficult for fast-food workers with overly complex orders or ordering stuff not on the menu or trying to “one up” each others orders etc
Image source: HiThisIsMichael, RossCreations
#9
“Detox” foods. Just eat food and let your liver do its damn job.
Image source: ghettopaint, Toni Cuenca
#10
The videos of people making food in sinks. Gross.
Image source: h20rabbit, barfly7777
#11
Sweets on top of sweets. A milkshake with a donut, lollipop, and cupcake attached.
Image source: Marleygem, Fatima Akram
#12
Graphic designy menus that try to be creative but end up confusing. Also pdf-only menus. I’d prefer a physical one
Image source: malaakh_hamaweth, Gül Işık
#13
High Fructose Corn Syrup being in seemingly *every* commonplace food in America (almost said the ridiculous amounts of sugar in general, which I still hate, but I think is a bit less reasonable to expect). Sugar is a *huge* part of why unhealthy food is so addictive and unhealthy in America, and I think most people have become conditioned to expect high sugar in most things. We need to roll back that idea…
Image source: AbyssalRedemption, Pixabay
#14
Making all fast food buildings look like cookie-cutter beige/grey boxes. They all used to have their own distinct personalities
Image source: mattnotis, Mike Mozart
#15
For some reason putting food in wine glasses.
Image source: Ralphroberts603, jdeloian
#16
Food that’s designed to be “food p**n” with way too many toppings thrown on it purely for the shock value.
I just want a good, simple burger with a tasty patty. I don’t want a Flamin’ Hot B******e Destroyer 3000 with three types of meat, three types of cheese, and three types of sauce on it.
Image source: riali29, amirali mirhashemian
#17
The ASMR food videos.
People filming themselves eating the food and smacking loudly into the MIC.
Image source: ZenoSalts, HunniBee ASMR
#18
Back in the day, oxtails and flank steaks were cheap cuts of meat. They are expensive as hell now. I’m just waiting for Vienna sausages to be turned into ironic hipster food.
Image source: CartoonistExisting30, Malidate Van
#19
I’m a chef, and even I’m tired of the twelve course menu, where each course is two bites.
Image source: emmiblakk, Erik Mclean
#20
Making food instagramable. It’s 80% looks 20% edible
Image source: 86missingnomes, Brooke Lark
#21
Fancy restaurants that say they serve “street tacos” and proceed to charge $18 for three.
Image source: Chipwich75, Vinícius Caricatte
#22
I just went to a restaurant, not a fast food place, a sit-down restaurant where you have to scan the QR code for the menu, then a screen pops up where you have to place your own order.
No one comes to the table to answer questions, nothing. You place your order, a person comes by and throws your drinks at you. Then they swing by a while later and throw your food at you. That’s all you see of them.
You pay your bill on your phone, and are still expected to tip.
Image source: Megmuffin102, John Tuesday
#23
Deconstructed food. I did not pay you lots of money, so I get to essentially cook/make my own food.
Image source: anima99, alleksana
#24
Dump meals.
Wash your goddamn plates so I don’t have to scrub the table!
Image source: Conchobar8, grannysoffherrocker
#25
2 ingredient desserts (with 7 “optional” ingredients that appear once you read the actual recipe)
Image source: strawberry-emma, Larissa Farber
#26
Salted caramel everything that used to just be caramel.
Image source: mspolytheist, ROMAN ODINTSOV
#27
Hamburgers getting taller and taller. Like dude, what use is a 7 inch tall burger if I cant take a bite of it?
Image source: distinguisheditch
#28
Content creators squeezing and scraping the food. Looking directly into the camera, taking a ginormous bite, rolling their eyes, and going “MMMMMM OMGSOYUMMYGUYS” with their mouth full.
Image source: angryaxolotls, Allan Quitalig
#29
Every Frito Lay product does not need to be Flamin’ Hot with Lime
Image source: bravesgeek, Mike Mozart
#30
Well, restaurant trend. I am sick of polished concrete floors, exposed brick and pipes and ordering at a counter. Can we bring back a nicer dining room, please?
Image source: mrkeith562, Nick Hillier
#31
We are asking quite a lot out of Cauliflower lately…
Image source: Quintronaquar, Karolina Grabowska
#32
Mukbang. It’s gross.
Image source: bick803, GONGSAM TABLE 이공삼
#33
Truffle flavor everything. Real truffle can be wonderful but in moderation. Truffle oils in everything. Enough!
Image source: nippyhedren
#34
I don’t think it’s going anywhere, but putting bacon in/on EVERYTHING. I feel like there was this explosion around 2010 where bacon was just everywhere. I vividly remember Denny’s having like a bacon celebration month that featured a maple bacon sundae. The world never went back.
Image source: esoteric_enigma, Michelle @Shelly Captures It
#35
Not food specifically, but related.
I loathe first bite reactions on gif recipes/ instagram pages.
Image source: Infn8Jst, Yan Krukau
Follow Us