All ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 6 Episodes Summed Up In 10 Endless Gifs

Recently Season 6 of the TV show Game Of Thrones has come to an end. Fans all over the world have to face roughly a year before the series continues.
Spending such a long time without your favourite TV series is rough. Side effects include trying to predict the plot, reading fan fiction, heck, one time I even ended up binge watching all the previous seasons in a couple of days. It’s bad, it’s dangerous, it’s unhealthy.
Luckily, Eran Mendel has created an awesome series of perfectly looped GIFs. The images not only provide a recap of the 6th season but – thanks to the quirky style – also eases the withdrawal.
More info: Facebook | Dribbble
#1 The Red Woman
#2 Battle Of The Bastards
#3 The Winds Of Winter
#4 Blood Of My Blood
#5 Home
#6 Oathbreaker
#7 The Broken Man
#8 The Door
#9 Book Of The Stranger
#10 No One
