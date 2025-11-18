This Couple Rescued A Donkey From His Violent Mom And Now He Lives As A Beloved House Pet

At the beginning of 2024, a cute little donkey was born too early. His mom, named Emma, rejected the baby and almost ended his life. To Cash’s luck, the owners of the farm noticed the whole ordeal and quickly rescued the baby. And so, what started as a tragedy, later turned into a beautiful and unique story.
After the owners, Rick and Sara, managed to keep Cash safe, fed him, and took care of him, the baby donkey flourished and became the most lovable unexpected house pet. Playing with family’s dogs, relentlessly following his human mom Sara, and coming up to get kisses from Dad, Cash quickly became the heart and soul of the farm.
Meet Cash, an adorable donkey who was rejected by his mother at birth
To learn more about Cash’s journey, Bored Panda got in touch with his mom, Sara. Sara told us more about the rescue mission.
“We didn’t choose to rescue Cash, he was born on our farm. One of our donkeys gave birth, and by some miracle, we happened to be in the exact area of the farm that she just gave birth in.”
Sara shared about Cash’s birth mother: “She jumped up after pushing him out and immediately tried stomping and kicking him”
“I ran in and grabbed the baby, and we brought him to safety inside our home and have been raising him ever since.”
Luckily, Cash was born on a farm run by Rick and Sara, who stepped in and tried everything in their power to ensure his survival
To nurture the donkey, the couple had to milk his crazed hormonal mother and feed him every hour and a half
Sara also shared more about the care Cash needed to survive: “In the beginning, he needed to have a bottle every hour and a half, so we were like parents with a newborn baby! We set up a soft bed next to ours, and we worked as a team – I made the bottle, and my husband took him out to go to the bathroom.”
Sara continued: “In order to get the colostrum Cash needed, we had to heavily sedate the momma. She was still so crazed from all of the hormones, and she wouldn’t let us near her. We sedated her, and it took forever, but we got enough for two bottles of colostrum, which is ultimately what saved Cash’s life.”
Soon enough, Cash was on his feet running and talking and following his new parents, Rick and Sara, everywhere
The couple also have dogs, who accepted Cash as their own, and now they go on walks together, shocking the neighbors with a new addition to the family
We were wondering how Cash’s living inside affected their household and their other pets, especially the dogs.
“It has been an adjustment for everyone raising Cash. The dogs love him, the dogs love licking his face after a bottle, and they love trying to steal his grain from him. Everyone adapts to him. We do have one dog that gets pretty jealous, but other than that, everyone gets along,” wrote Sara.
Rick and Sara tried to reintroduce Cash with his mom, but so far Cash is safer to stay at home with the couple
Cash’s story inspired Sara to write a children’s book hoping to spread joy and share the heartwarming story of friendship, resilience, and the transformative power of love
Lastly, Sara explained what made her want to write a children’s book about Cash.
“The world fell in love with Cash and his story. I had thousands of people from all over the world telling me that Cash was the highlight of their day, it was what was getting them through divorce or some other struggle.
I knew the world needed more of Cash, we all need the light he gives, and we all need to believe in miracles. One of my employees is an illustrator for Netflix and Disney, and he suggested we collaborate on turning Cash’s story into a book. It turned out better than I could have dreamed! I hope it helps children believe in miracles but also know that your beginning doesn’t define you,” shared Sara.
Who would have thought that a donkey could be such a loving house pet!
