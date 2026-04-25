580K People Follow This FB Group For These British Memes The Whole World Can Laugh At (39 Pics)

The Brits are famous for their distinctive sense of humor. British sarcasm especially has a particularly strong reputation in the lands outside the Commonwealth. It’s true – the British can be masters of making fun of themselves. Self-deprecating jokes, irony, and dry delivery are staples of their humor.
If you’re a fan of this type of humor, we have a treat for you. We’ve collected the funniest and wildest memes from the “Overheard in Waitrose” Facebook page – a place where people lightheartedly make fun of all things British, especially rich British folks and the ridiculous things they say. Where else, if not at Waitrose, will you hear a person say, “Don’t we already have a wine thermometer, dear?”
More info: Facebook
#1
My husband calls them Mango Trout.
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#2
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#3
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The “Overheard in Waitrose” page is almost the stuff of legend on Facebook. Back in the 2010s, major UK outlets were releasing publications about the page. As of 2026, it has 580K followers, but it started with quite a bang. According to The Independent, it amassed over 130k likes over one week.
But wait – the notorious page has a rival: the Overheard in Lidl page. Sadly, that one can’t boast a huge following (only a little over 5,000), but it wouldn’t be surprising if the same folks were behind its creation. In essence, Waitrose is a luxury supermarket chain, and Lidl is the affordable, budget option.
#4
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#5
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#6
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That wasn’t the only time Waitrose has been ridiculed online. Back in 2012, the supermarket started a hashtag on Twitter, #WaitroseReasons, where people had to finish the sentence “I shop at Waitrose because…” Unfortunately, it didn’t go as they had expected.
People started ridiculing the supermarket chain with tweets like, “I shop at Waitrose because it makes me feel important and I detest being surrounded by poor people,” and “I shop at Waitrose because everyone on our estate does. Even the gamekeepers.”
#7
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#8
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#9
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It’s not just a stereotype that only rich people shop at Waitrose. A 2024 poll from retail researcher GlobalData found that Waitrose was the only supermarket with a majority of Conservative voters (otherwise called Tories in the UK). The supermarkets most preferred by Labour supporters were Ocado, Iceland and Lidl. Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Aldi all swung to Labour from Conservative since 2019. It’s strange how much we can tell about a person solely from their shopping habits, huh?
#10
Overtyped in Waitrose.
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#11
Say hello to your freth new sthore 😀👍
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#12
Image source: overheardinwaitrose, x.com
In the first quarter of 2026, 4.7% of British shoppers were shopping at Waitrose. The most popular supermarkets were Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Aldi, and Morrisons. This just goes to show that Waitrose is quite an exclusive club, although the budget-friendly supermarket in Iceland had an even smaller share of shoppers, with 2.3%.
#13
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#14
Not so much overheard, more seen in Waitrose! No idea where Dr. Watson was.
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#15
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Where one shops can tell us a lot about a person. Some people even choose certain supermarkets because of how they perceive themselves or in accordance with how they wish to be perceived. Data analyst Experian describes Waitrose shoppers as symbols of success. “The air of discretion and understatement that is associated with traditional premium brands appeals more than the flamboyance and conspicuous consumption associated with the nouveau riche.”
#16
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#17
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#18
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One Waitrose shopper told The Guardian about why they prefer this supermarket instead of others. “It’s more expensive than nearby supermarkets, but it speaks to me. It’s the kind of shop that I feel comfortable in. It’s quiet, classy, unpretentious. Of course, if I was unemployed or on a lower income I’d feel otherwise and shop elsewhere.”
#19
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#20
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What is the equivalent of Waitrose in your country, Pandas? What can you overhear folks saying there most often? Let us know what wild things you’ve overheard in the poshest supermarket where you live! And while you’re here, be sure to check out more of our publications featuring British humor, like these chaotic British memes and these times people thought the UK had gone “too far.”
#22
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#23
One can always rely on a better class of busker at Waitrose.
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#24
Only at Waitrose would you find this kind of ‘problem’
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#25
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#26
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#28
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#30
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#31
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#32
Of course !
Image source: Mary Swann
#33
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#34
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#35
Champagne flutes are evidently essential for University!
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#36
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