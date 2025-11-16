Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

On Monday, challenged by absolutely no one, Elon Musk tweeted a bizarre photo with the caption “my bedside table”.
It shows a half-drunk bottle of water, a mountain of caffeine-free Diet Coke cans, and a replica of George Washington’s flintlock pistol in a wooden box (the lid of the box displays Emanuel Leutze’s famous painting of Washington crossing the Delaware River).
There’s also what appears to be a replica of the Diamond Back .357 revolver from the ‘Deus Ex: Human Revolution’ video game and a Buddhist amulet.
In the top-right corner, we can see a few books. One of them looks like Washington’s ‘Rules of Civility and Decent Behaviour in Company and Conversation.’ It could be part of a collection of ‘Books of American Wisdom,’ which also includes the US Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and Benjamin Franklin’s ‘The Way of Wealth.’
Image credits: elonmusk
In a follow-up tweet, Musk added: “There is no excuse for my lack of coasters,” because obviously, it was the absence of coasters that caught everyone’s eyes.
Immediately, people started mocking the billionaire for such a chaotic, let’s call it, statement, so we thought it would be fun to round up some of the funniest reactions. Enjoy!
#1
Image source: sachee
#2
Image source: OctopusCaveman
#3
Image source: JoshMankiewicz
#4
Image source: murdertherapy
#5
Image source: mayahiga
#6
Image source: papagarbage2
#7
Image source: ecto_fun
#8
Image source: louceph
#9
Image source: schmackhaft069
#10
Image source: JoshKurp
#11
Image source: rava
#12
Image source: bluthquotes
#13
Image source: gamebryoviews
#14
Image source: GeneWeigel
#15
Image source: proffwolff
#16
Image source: kloogans
#17
Image source: bigfatmoosepssy
#18
Image source: missmulrooney
#19
Image source: Ky1eKatarn
#20
Image source: DrakeGatsby
#21
Image source: Calthalas
#22
Image source: DerivedMemes
#23
Image source: sheepstan_
#24
Image source: MrEmilyHeller
#25
Image source: LoganPaul
#26
Image source: rad_milk
#27
Image source: ImmortanMusk
#28
Image source: chrissteinplays
#29
Image source: timeimmemorial_
#30
Image source: yugiohforbidden
Follow Us