Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

by

On Monday, challenged by absolutely no one, Elon Musk tweeted a bizarre photo with the caption “my bedside table”.

It shows a half-drunk bottle of water, a mountain of caffeine-free Diet Coke cans, and a replica of George Washington’s flintlock pistol in a wooden box (the lid of the box displays Emanuel Leutze’s famous painting of Washington crossing the Delaware River).

There’s also what appears to be a replica of the Diamond Back .357 revolver from the ‘Deus Ex: Human Revolution’ video game and a Buddhist amulet.

In the top-right corner, we can see a few books. One of them looks like Washington’s ‘Rules of Civility and Decent Behaviour in Company and Conversation.’ It could be part of a collection of ‘Books of American Wisdom,’ which also includes the US Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and Benjamin Franklin’s ‘The Way of Wealth.’

Image credits: elonmusk

In a follow-up tweet, Musk added: “There is no excuse for my lack of coasters,” because obviously, it was the absence of coasters that caught everyone’s eyes.

Immediately, people started mocking the billionaire for such a chaotic, let’s call it, statement, so we thought it would be fun to round up some of the funniest reactions. Enjoy!

#1

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: sachee

#2

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: OctopusCaveman

#3

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: JoshMankiewicz

#4

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: murdertherapy

#5

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: mayahiga

#6

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: papagarbage2

#7

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: ecto_fun

#8

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: louceph

#9

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: schmackhaft069

#10

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: JoshKurp

#11

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: rava

#12

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: bluthquotes

#13

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: gamebryoviews

#14

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: GeneWeigel

#15

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: proffwolff

#16

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: kloogans

#17

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: bigfatmoosepssy

#18

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: missmulrooney

#19

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: Ky1eKatarn

#20

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: DrakeGatsby

#21

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: Calthalas

#22

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: DerivedMemes

#23

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: sheepstan_

#24

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: MrEmilyHeller

#25

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: LoganPaul

#26

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: rad_milk

#27

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: ImmortanMusk

#28

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: chrissteinplays

#29

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: timeimmemorial_

#30

Elon Musk Posted A Picture Of His Bedside Table, So The Internet Made 30 Memes About It

Image source: yugiohforbidden

