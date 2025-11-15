I Photograph Portraits Of New Yorkers And Use Them As References For My Colored Pencil And Pastel Drawings (15 Pics)

My name is Olya Nik. I moved to New York from Russia a few years ago and was amazed by the city’s vibe. I was happy to see people of all cultures and descents on the city streets who express themselves with their style so freely that I couldn’t resist making photographs and sketches and then completing the artworks in color at home.
I don’t have formal training in arts. However, I have always been interested in portraiture, and I have been sketching and drawing people and animals since my childhood.
I started posting my drawings on Instagram a year ago when the lockdown happened. A theater where I directed a play at that time was closed, and I had to figure out what I wanted and could do in this situation. Posting my drawings was a solution for me, which attracted attention and people with the same interests.
I have a huge collection of drawings, which I keep posting to my Instagram often with a reference photo. I continue to create new paintings with colored pencils/pastels and watercolor.
More info: Instagram
#1 The Bubble Makers At The Central Park
#2 A Man And A Great Dane In Soho, NYC
#3 West Village
#4 Midtown
#5 Beautiful Lady With Her Dog In NYC
#6 5th Avenue
#7 Boy With A Knit Beanie Looking At The Puppies
#8 By The Crosswalk
#9 Central Park West
#10 Self-Portrait At The Central Park
#11 The Scene At The Central Park
#12 5th Avenue
#13 The Met Museum Stairs
#14 Parrot On The Bike
#15 Bryant Park
