Men Open Up About 34 Things No One Told Them About Women Until They Started Dating One

In 1992, John Gray published his best-selling book Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus, where he explained to the general public in a popular (and often very simplified) way the differences in communication and relationships between men and women. He actually explained to ordinary people what psychologists had long known.
Of course, many of the book’s theses still remain rather controversial, and some simply haven’t stood the test of time, but the fact remains – when entering into a relationship, we often don’t really know anything about the person with whom we plan to spend the lion’s share of our time. And perhaps the rest of our lives.
#1
I have an easier life.
Periods are s**t, the way guys hit on them aggressively is s**t, the way they can’t go to the places I would and feel safe is s**t, the way society treats them if they like having s*x is s**t, being pregnant is s**t, giving birth or having an abortion is beyond s**t.
Had no idea these things were as bad as they actually are until actually witnessing them.
#2
The phrase ‘do you want comfort or solutions’ is going to save you a whoooole lot of headache.
#3
If she asks if you want ice cream, she wants ice cream and wants you to say yes so that she can get ice cream.
#4
Most women choose sleep clothes by comfort vs s*x appeal. There’s a lot of loose pajama pants, fuzzy socks and oversized hoodies.
The sheer, lace nighty you see women climb into bed on lots of TV shows and movies in isn’t real life. Lol.
#5
That being a woman is way more expensive than being a man.
#6
Often women just need to talk about their issues. Not looking for a solution.
#7
No matter how much of a macho you are, you need to do some girly s**t with your woman. It’s not because she wants to emasculate you or bend your will or she expects you to enjoy it even, it’s because she wants to share some of her daily life with you.
On the other hand, women don’t mind doing some manly s**t with you, because, guess what, they are willing to share some of your daily life with you.
#8
Never try to help her calm down by telling her to „calm down“ or „relax“.
#9
That they have no pockets.
#10
The cycle impacts their mood, a lot.
#11
A lot of dads are really mean to their daughters.
#12
Their shirts button on the other side. This blew my mind.
#13
I wouldn’t say all women, but my girl needs quite a bit of reassurance. She has abandonment issues so when she’s said I have to remind her I am not going anywhere. I don’t mind it because she truly is a wonderful and caring woman. We’re a team.
#14
You realize how much you learn about yourself through her. Whether it’s how you react to situations, how much you value certain things, or even what you really need in life.
#15
That I snore and move way too much in my sleep.
#16
My mom couldn’t cook for s**t.
#17
When you enter a relationship, you then somehow become much more likeable to women.
#18
Before you live with your girl, you may not realize that–like cats–they get the zoomies sometimes. How many of you been lying down to sleep and your partner gets all wiggly and silly?
#19
Women biologically need a good bit more sleep than men.
#20
That when they’re hungry it’s the most frightened you’ll ever be in your life lol.
#21
How much hair they shed.
Like, how does a woman shed so much hair and yet have so much hair?!
#22
Throw pillows aren’t for throwing.
#23
They don’t stick those pads to themselves. It sticks to their underpants. Mind blown 🤯.
#24
Most women need iron.
#25
Doing your own makeup is art. It’s hard. Sometimes, I just sit there watching her do it.
#26
If they’re upset, there is a 50/50 chance they’re just hungry.
Sometimes I’d just say “Man, I could really go for some taco bell” and then her eyes would light up.
#27
Having at least 1.5 bathrooms is indispensable.
#28
They aren’t the pinnacles of tidiness the Internet makes them out to be.
#29
They talk to their close friends about everything. EVERYTHING.
#30
They don’t wash their hair every time they shower.
#31
Make up accessories are technically a gas, as they fill the space they are in.
#32
How much more toilet-paper they are using.
a standard pack would last me a year on my own, together we need one per month.
#33
I am an idiot.
#34
That they get super upset when you use their decorative towels and pillows :(.
