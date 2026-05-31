NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 31-May-2026

by

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 31-May-2026

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Down

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Parent Won’t Make Son Change Hamster’s Name Which SIL Wants For Her Child, She Absolutely “Blows Up”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Bernie Sanders Calls Out Company Purposefully Raising Insulin Prices, When Elon Musk Tries To Defend Them, Twitter Corrects His Facts
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“It Was Never About The Penny”: Woman Ends Relationship Over One Cent And Feels Liberated
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2026
We Show The Impact Lockdown Has Had On Our Faces
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
MJ Lenderman: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2026
I Seek After Old, Broken Watches And Turn Their Parts Into Steampunk Sculptures (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025