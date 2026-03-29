“Are You The Planner, The Chaos, Or The Ghost?”: Take This 28-Question Quiz To Find Out

by

Every friend group just kind of falls into roles. Someone ends up planning everything, someone keeps things chill, someone disappears for a bit, and someone brings the chaos. It’s not really something you think about – it just happens.

This quiz looks at 28 small, everyday choices to figure out what your role might be. Don’t overthink it – just go with what feels like you.

By the end, you might recognize yourself a little more than expected.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Is The “New” Key and Peele Better Than The “Old”?
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2014
Elmo Probably Regrets Asking “How’s Everybody Doing?” After Getting These 28 Answers
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“Who’s Missing In The Picture?” Only True Pop Culture Fans Will Know
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
50 Valentine’s Day Design Fails That Are So Bad, It’s Hard To Believe They Actually Happened (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Striking Photos That Capture Iconic Moments In History
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2025
108 Terrible Product Designs That Should Have Never Seen The Light Of Day (New Pics)
3 min read
Feb, 25, 2026