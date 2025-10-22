This Japanese Artist Uses Traditional Painting Styles In Modern Ways, Here Are 52 Of Their Best Works

Imagine having one foot firmly in the modern world and the other planted deep in the realm of folklore and fantasy. A precious pet cat always by your side. Or in your arms…

That’s sort of how we’d describe Poshichi Rou. The Japanese artist is known for blending ancient techniques with a contemporary twist to create beautiful pieces that feel both timeless and otherworldly. Their work has a quiet magic about it. But this wasn’t always the case.

There was a time when Poshichi’s paintings were filled with gloom, reflecting the way the artist felt about life and art. It was only when they adopted a cat two years ago that things changed for the better. Moments of joy made it onto canvas, and the artist’s true light began to shine.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of our favorite of Poshichi’s pieces for you to admire while you dream of faraway, ancient lands and dainty paws. We also explore the inspiration behind this artist’s work. You’ll find that info between the images.

#1 My Family’s Cat Is The Model

Image source: poshichi_rou

#2 I Drew A Japanese Painting Of Me This Morning

Image source: poshichi_rou

#3 Keep Drawing Until You’re Bored

Image source: poshichi_rou

#4 Cat From Below

Image source: poshichi_rou

#5 I Can’t Wait To See The Italian Greyhound’s Winter Clothes

Image source: poshichi_rou

#6 My Cat Fell Ill. When I Held It, It Felt Many Times Heavier, And For The First Time, I Imagined Its Death. It Made Me Realize I Should Treasure The Present Moment

Image source: poshichi_rou

#7 Let’s Play One Last Time

Image source: poshichi_rou

#8 Snacks

Image source: poshichi_rou

#9 I Often Think Of Tatsuya Kinoshita’s Poem “A Loved Dog Becomes The Wind In The Next Life, Gently Caressing Your Days Again And Again.”.i Think It’s A Really Good Poem

Image source: poshichi_rou

#10 If They Show You Their Butt, It Means They Trust You

Image source: poshichi_rou

#11 To Capture A Rainbow

Image source: poshichi_rou

#12 Long Story Short, I Turned Into A Crab

Image source: poshichi_rou

#13 Winnie The Pooh

Image source: poshichi_rou

#14 Ohaguro Is A Traditional Custom From The Edo Period In Japan. Because Black Cannot Be Dyed Any Other Color, It Symbolized The Chastity Of Married Women. What Do You Think?

Image source: poshichi_rou

#15 🦋

Image source: poshichi_rou

#16 😭

Image source: poshichi_rou

#17 🫦🌸

Image source: poshichi_rou

#18 I Drew Myself This Morning

Image source: poshichi_rou

#19 My Parents Cat And My Cat Are The Models

Image source: poshichi_rou

#20 When Cutting My Cat’s Claws, I Tried Various Things To Keep Them From Struggling – Putting Tape On Their Head, Covering Their Face With A Laundry Net, And So On – But In The End, Using A Costume (Head Covering) Worked Best

Image source: poshichi_rou

#21 🐈

Image source: poshichi_rou

#22 You’ll Catch A Cold, Kitty

Image source: poshichi_rou

#23 Situations Where Cats Are Being Considerate

Image source: poshichi_rou

#24 👹 Why Is He Here?

Image source: poshichi_rou

#25 👮

Image source: poshichi_rou

#26 The Motif Doesn’t Have Any Particular Intention. I’d Rather Hear What You Think I’m Trying To Express

Image source: poshichi_rou

#27 🐟

Image source: poshichi_rou

#28 After A Bath, Holding My Cat Makes All The Pain Disappear

Image source: poshichi_rou

#29 I Went Back To My Roots And Tried Drawing A Long Furby

Image source: poshichi_rou

#30 I Struggled With The Shape Of The Eyes. In The End, I Chose Something That No One Else Would Pick

Image source: poshichi_rou

#31 Today Is Robot Day

Image source: poshichi_rou

#32 Even When I’m Excited, I Still Feel Sad

Image source: poshichi_rou

#33 🫨

Image source: poshichi_rou

#34 🌸

Image source: poshichi_rou

#35 By The Window

Image source: poshichi_rou

#36

Image source: poshichi_rou

#37 👻

Image source: poshichi_rou

#38

Image source: poshichi_rou

#39 🥱

Image source: poshichi_rou

#40

Image source: poshichi_rou

#41 👄

Image source: poshichi_rou

#42 🍃

Image source: poshichi_rou

#43 😭

Image source: poshichi_rou

#44

Image source: poshichi_rou

#45 💍

Image source: poshichi_rou

#46 I Drew This With The Feeling Of ‘What Am I Even Doing?’

Image source: poshichi_rou

#47

Image source: poshichi_rou

#48

Image source: poshichi_rou

#49

Image source: poshichi_rou

#50 🟥🟩

Image source: poshichi_rou

#51 🔥

Image source: poshichi_rou

#52 🟤

Image source: poshichi_rou

