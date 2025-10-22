This Japanese Artist Uses Traditional Painting Styles In Modern Ways, Here Are 52 Of Their Best Works

Imagine having one foot firmly in the modern world and the other planted deep in the realm of folklore and fantasy. A precious pet cat always by your side. Or in your arms…
That’s sort of how we’d describe Poshichi Rou. The Japanese artist is known for blending ancient techniques with a contemporary twist to create beautiful pieces that feel both timeless and otherworldly. Their work has a quiet magic about it. But this wasn’t always the case.
There was a time when Poshichi’s paintings were filled with gloom, reflecting the way the artist felt about life and art. It was only when they adopted a cat two years ago that things changed for the better. Moments of joy made it onto canvas, and the artist’s true light began to shine.
Bored Panda has put together a compilation of our favorite of Poshichi’s pieces for you to admire while you dream of faraway, ancient lands and dainty paws. We also explore the inspiration behind this artist’s work. You’ll find that info between the images.
#1 My Family’s Cat Is The Model
Image source: poshichi_rou
#2 I Drew A Japanese Painting Of Me This Morning
Image source: poshichi_rou
#3 Keep Drawing Until You’re Bored
Image source: poshichi_rou
#4 Cat From Below
Image source: poshichi_rou
#5 I Can’t Wait To See The Italian Greyhound’s Winter Clothes
Image source: poshichi_rou
#6 My Cat Fell Ill. When I Held It, It Felt Many Times Heavier, And For The First Time, I Imagined Its Death. It Made Me Realize I Should Treasure The Present Moment
Image source: poshichi_rou
#7 Let’s Play One Last Time
Image source: poshichi_rou
#8 Snacks
Image source: poshichi_rou
#9 I Often Think Of Tatsuya Kinoshita’s Poem “A Loved Dog Becomes The Wind In The Next Life, Gently Caressing Your Days Again And Again.”.i Think It’s A Really Good Poem
Image source: poshichi_rou
#10 If They Show You Their Butt, It Means They Trust You
Image source: poshichi_rou
#11 To Capture A Rainbow
Image source: poshichi_rou
#12 Long Story Short, I Turned Into A Crab
Image source: poshichi_rou
#13 Winnie The Pooh
Image source: poshichi_rou
#14 Ohaguro Is A Traditional Custom From The Edo Period In Japan. Because Black Cannot Be Dyed Any Other Color, It Symbolized The Chastity Of Married Women. What Do You Think?
Image source: poshichi_rou
#15 🦋
Image source: poshichi_rou
#16 😭
Image source: poshichi_rou
#17 🫦🌸
Image source: poshichi_rou
#18 I Drew Myself This Morning
Image source: poshichi_rou
#19 My Parents Cat And My Cat Are The Models
Image source: poshichi_rou
#20 When Cutting My Cat’s Claws, I Tried Various Things To Keep Them From Struggling – Putting Tape On Their Head, Covering Their Face With A Laundry Net, And So On – But In The End, Using A Costume (Head Covering) Worked Best
Image source: poshichi_rou
#21 🐈
Image source: poshichi_rou
#22 You’ll Catch A Cold, Kitty
Image source: poshichi_rou
#23 Situations Where Cats Are Being Considerate
Image source: poshichi_rou
#24 👹 Why Is He Here?
Image source: poshichi_rou
#25 👮
Image source: poshichi_rou
#26 The Motif Doesn’t Have Any Particular Intention. I’d Rather Hear What You Think I’m Trying To Express
Image source: poshichi_rou
#27 🐟
Image source: poshichi_rou
#28 After A Bath, Holding My Cat Makes All The Pain Disappear
Image source: poshichi_rou
#29 I Went Back To My Roots And Tried Drawing A Long Furby
Image source: poshichi_rou
#30 I Struggled With The Shape Of The Eyes. In The End, I Chose Something That No One Else Would Pick
Image source: poshichi_rou
#31 Today Is Robot Day
Image source: poshichi_rou
#32 Even When I’m Excited, I Still Feel Sad
Image source: poshichi_rou
#33
Image source: poshichi_rou
#34 🌸
Image source: poshichi_rou
#35 By The Window
Image source: poshichi_rou
#36
Image source: poshichi_rou
#37 👻
Image source: poshichi_rou
#38
Image source: poshichi_rou
#39 🥱
Image source: poshichi_rou
#40
Image source: poshichi_rou
#41 👄
Image source: poshichi_rou
#42 🍃
Image source: poshichi_rou
#43 😭
Image source: poshichi_rou
#44
Image source: poshichi_rou
#45 💍
Image source: poshichi_rou
#46 I Drew This With The Feeling Of ‘What Am I Even Doing?’
Image source: poshichi_rou
#47
Image source: poshichi_rou
#48
Image source: poshichi_rou
#49
Image source: poshichi_rou
#50 🟥🟩
Image source: poshichi_rou
#51 🔥
Image source: poshichi_rou
#52 🟤
Image source: poshichi_rou
