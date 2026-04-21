“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

by

We eat with our eyes first. But sometimes, our eyes witness such horrors that we don’t even feel like eating at all. Food is supposed to be appetizing and look the part while doing it. Why then, do some people cook up stuff that could be straight from Hell’s kitchen? We aren’t talking about the neighborhood in Manhattan. Nor are we referring to Gordon Ramsay’s reality show. What we are addressing is the issue of so-called “dishes” straight from the depths of Hell.

Think apple and mayo sandwiches, fish tacos where the taco part is a fish’s head – teeth and all, hot dog water jello with chunks of hot dog suspended in it. You get the awful picture… If that wasn’t enough to put you off, there’s an entire food-shaming community dedicated to calling out “creations” that people had the audacity to come up with. Cursed Food is a wall of posts bound to test your gag reflexes, and Bored Panda has put together a list of the best, or should we say worst.

#1 Fish Tacos 👍

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Omnomnomnivirus

#2 Found This On Facebook

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: thunderleap

#3 Yum Yum

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: reddit.com

Have you ever wondered why some people love things like apple and mayo sandwiches or chicken feet, while the mere thought of those dishes might make another person want to throw up?

Rachel Herz is studies this kind of stuff. She’s a neuroscientist who specializes in taste and smell. She’s also the author of Why You Eat What You Eat, and The Scent of Desire. According to Herz, whether or not you think something is unpleasant has to do with the meaning of whatever it is to you.

“The emotion of disgust is highly learned,” she says. “You need an intact, healthy brain in order to turn the mechanism on. But after that, it’s really a function of our experience, culture, and learning.”

#4 When The Cookie Judges You

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: woburnite

#5 It’s That Time Of Year Again!

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Bananaman74799

#6 Pasta With Or Without Milk?

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: RandomShitPoster1

Herz adds that what we deem as disgusting is malleable and can change based on the situation we’re in and the meaning we ascribe to whatever it is we think we’re perceiving.

“If you were sitting in a fancy French restaurant and started smelling something and noticed a waiter with a tray, you’d go, ‘Oh, it must be the cheese course; I’m excited, I’d like to have some taleggio.’ But if you encountered that exact same smell while walking down an alley behind a dive bar, your thoughts would construe the aroma as something totally different,” she explains. “And you’d probably feel totally disgusted.”

#7 Apple Mayo Sandwich

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: itsme_believeme

#8 Spaghettio’s Jello Cake I Made

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Mycologist-9315

#9 Most Illegal Thing In The Book

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: momo_1400_, @Y2SHAF

We don’t only experience a gag reflex when we find something disgusting, says the expert. There’s a lot more going on in our bodies than many of realize. For example, Herz reveals that disgust can trigger physiological responses like a drop in blood pressure and an increase in sweating.

“In extreme cases, you can faint or even vomit,” she adds. “Serotonin gets suffused into the stomach, which is actually an adaptive measure to help initiate vomiting. From a primitive perspective, it’s about protecting us from being contaminated from something on the outside getting into our bodies.”

#10 Obama Sushi

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: danibbahecker

#11 Rata-Tooie

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: woburnite

#12 Found On Facebook

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: NaivafAreul

Interestingly, there’s also a reason why we make a certain face when we see, smell or taste something gross. From an evolutionary standpoint, it’s to shield our body from the outside. So the eye squinting, for example, is a bid to take in less light so that we can’t clearly see the disgusting object.

“In addition, the nose scrunches up and nestles around the cheeks, which closes air off to the nostrils so you can’t catch the smell as well,” says Herz. “And our mouths purse as a means to keep things out, or if something got in, it’s a way to get it out. It’s all about protecting the holes on our face, as it were, from contamination.”

#13 Cursed Milk

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: xigoi

#14 Bon Appetit

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Slicedice112

#15 Fruit Roll Up Ditto

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: AERONICLE

#16 Probably Has Enough Sodium To End A Horse

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Swell_Inkwell

#17 My Boyfriend Fell Asleep Making Pizza, It Cooked For Nine Hours

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: xbexyondx

#18 C R O N C H

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: reddit.com

#19 First Try At Banana Bread

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: gabsfitzinit

#20 Cursed Dogs

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: SirReginaldOfTheWood

#21 Cursed Pizza

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: eneilism

#22 Spotted In An Albertsons Today

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Unlikely_Ad_9473

#23 Cheesecake

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: RoyalMeera

#24 Pepsi Ramen

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: NutmegOnEverything

#25 This Looks Pretty Fire

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: unknown

#26 Boiled Pizza

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: little-peepee

#27 Perfect

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: SnacksterMcSnacklord

#28 Weird

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: MatiAK_

#29 Blended Apricot Ramen

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: NutmegOnEverything

#30 Cursed Pink Curry

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: sunny-dean

#31 A Meal For The Whole Family

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Penguin_06

#32 Pineapple On Pizza Is Good

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Medicine_Schmedicine

#33 Cursed_corn_dog

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Cursed_longbread

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Andrei77733

#35 Chocolate Covered Pickles

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: woburnite

#36 Onion Milk 😋

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: feyzuke

#37 Would Recommend 10/10

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: sofuxkinglost

#38 Fresh Bred

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: momo_1400_

#39 This Is Bad At All

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Neptunus_Mike

#40 Scorpionpizza

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Masrenotmasre

#41 Yummy

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: verkkuh

#42 Cursed Nuggets

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: xigoi

#43 This Tasted Horrible (Yes I Ate It)

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: JameisonAus_reddit

#44 Pb Mayo Banana Pickle Sandwich

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Polarbearcafe00

#45 Fruit By The Foot Pie

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: astrolijah21

#46 My Friend Made A Walter The Dog Cake. It Disturbs Me Greatly

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: OtterB0T_1009

#47 Ran Out Of Shot Glasses For My Jello Shots

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: ValentineAlkaev

#48 Kid Came Up To Us During School Lunch And Tried To Hand Us This Doritos Bag Full Of Chocolate Milk

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Lobleyrsuvaki

#49 Not Sure If Posted Here Yet

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: AnimeKappa0611

#50 Kitkat, Apple, Soy Sauce And Tabasco Bagel

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: reddit.com

#51 Cursed Crackers

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: BitsBytesGaming

#52 Some Dinner My Friend Made

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Goldblod

#53 Steak Donut

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Maxyt12

#54 Delivery Driver Got Lost – Big Time

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: woburnite

#55 Olive Joy

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: thegalacticbucket777

#56 Great Idea

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: NotMikhael

#57 Eating Good Tonight 😋🍽

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Falls1234

#58 Cursed Hotdog

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: reddit.com

#59 Late Night Drink

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: supa_azi777

#60 It’s Time For Another One

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Blehblwhblwh

#61 Who Ever Said Jelly Doesn’t Go On Eggs?!?!

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: halliwelpo3

#62 I Need New Friends Who Don’t Do This Stuff

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: bitch-ass-trash

#63 A Nice Thing Of Beer

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: clamhands-thumb

#64 Cheeto Cereal

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: J-lol-1938

#65 A True Meal Fit For A Man

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Beefy-Highlander

#66 My Sister Dipping Her Chocolate Chip Cookie In Mac And Cheese

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: r33na1

#67 I Love Breadfast

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Stickboi_85

#68 Delicious Blue Waffles

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: kangarooky

#69 Can’t Be Any More Asian

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: cucumberInMy

#70 Do Y’all Eat Your Doritos With Nutella?

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Fur-Chan

#71 My Favorite Kind Of Sandwich!

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Dominoblacktail

#72 “English Food” Bread And Butter With Raisins Soacked In Milk

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: Dan_the_man42

#73 It’s Just Egg On Toast… Why

“Apple Mayo Sandwich”: 73 Cursed Food Pics Straight From The Depths Of Hell

Image source: maeghensh

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Favorite Characters In Cute Sack Form
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“This Is My Supervillain Origin Story”: Worker Sabotages Company Project After He Gets Demoted
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Sunroom Ideas That Inspire You to (Re)Decorate Your Indoor Lounge
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Ezra Miller and Grant Austin as The Flash
All the Actors Who Played The Flash in Live Action Movies & TV Shows
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2023
These Hilarious Tweets Show That There Are Two Types Of People
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.