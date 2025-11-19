Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Way To Spend A Weekend?

by

If I’m not reading or at the library, then my roster probably says I’m at work.

#1

Playing Fortnite, Playing with my dog, Talking with friends, and day dreaming. . . . .

#2

Drink myself to blissful oblivion, and go find some short term company from a bar.

#3

Asleep.

#4

Reading. I had “accidentally” spent 6 hours straight reading (finished 4 books lol) one weekend, until my girlfriend came in and made me go outside

#5

making fursuits and premade designs!

