Hey Pandas, What’s The Greatest Movie Of All Time In Your Opinion?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the overall top ten best movies are Casablanca (1942), Alien (1979), Pulp Fiction (1994), The Godfather (1972), Dr. No (1962), Mary Poppins (1968), The Exorcist (1978), Toy Story 2 (1999), The Dark Knight (2008), and Paddington 2 (2017). Seems like there’s a LOT of old films on that list. I don’t know about you, but I’m glad some of my favorite films are on there, specifically the last three. The others… not so sure. You’ll notice in this post’s title I wrote “IYO” in parentheses, which stands for “in your opinion”. This means you don’t have to post the greatest movie ever based on statistics, though I guess you could if you wanted to. But what I’m really looking for are honest-to-God personal experiences watching 🔥 flicks. Films that either have fifty writers, or have CGI that looks so real, or even the ones that make you go “Why did that guy get an Oscar for sliding a cup across the table 😭” Feel free to drop as many submissions as you want (I put in a few to get you started). Have fun! Oh, and in contrast, look for my other post titled “Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Movie Of All Time (IYO)? as well. Thanks! ;) This good?
Follow Us