50 Of The Most Powerful Marvel Villains, As Ranked By You

Now, when it comes to the Marvel Universe, we all tend to think about its heroes first. There’s the Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Black Widow to glorify and obsess about. But think about it just a little bit harder – what would these superheroes be if they didn’t have something to fight against and prove that justice prevails? They’d be almost your regular folk, just a tad bit more wondrous. Of course, the creators of the universe know full well that there’s no hero without a nemesis, and they’ve done a heinous job of creating the most memorable and most famous villains to have ever existed. And, to commemorate these characters’, ehm, character traits, we’ve compiled a list of the strongest Marvel villains we all love to hate.
For starters, there’s the unbeaten evil of Thanos. Look, the dude erased half of the known universe in like a snap of his fingers. What could be worse than that? He surely is one of if not the most powerful Marvel villains. However, there’s plenty of lesser evil, too, here. Take Loki – now, if there ever was an evil character we truly did love to hate, it is him. And let’s not forget Wanda Maximoff! Her turn for evil was probably the hardest to watch of all the Marvel characters. But that’s exactly what makes her so memorable!
So, get ready to meet the famous villains eye to eye – they are waiting for you just a little bit further down. Since this list is in no particular order, make sure to vote for the baddest villains so they’ll find their way to the top of this heinous list. Once that is all well and done, share this article with your friends!
#1 Wanda Maximoff – “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness”
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Thanos – “Avengers: Infinity War”
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Loki – “Thor, The Avengers, Loki”
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Hela – “Thor: Ragnarok”
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Erik Killmonger – “Black Panther”
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Wenwu – “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings”
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Helmut Zemo – “Falcon And Winter Soldier”
Image source: imdb.com
#8 Vulture – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Green Goblin – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Ultron – “Avengers: Age Of Ultron”
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Gorr The God Butcher – “Thor: Love And Thunder”
Image source: imdb.com
#12 Winter Soldier – “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Mysterio – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Image source: amazon.com
#14 The Grandmaster – “Thor: Ragnarok”
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Ego – “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2”
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Ulysses Klaue – “Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Black Panther”
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Red Skull – “Captain America: The First Avenger”
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Alexander Pierce – “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Taskmaster – “Black Widow”
Image source: amazon.com
#20 The Mandarin – “Iron Man 3”
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Dormammu – “Doctor Strange”
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Magneto – “X Men”
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Ronan The Accuser -“Guardians Of The Galaxy”
Image source: amazon.com
#24 The Dweller In Darkness – “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings”
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Kilgrave – “Jessica Jones”
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Kingpin – “Hawkeye”
Image source: imdb.com
#27 Dark Phoenix – “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Kaecilius – “Doctor Strange”
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Arnim Zola – “Captain America: The First Avenger”
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Abomination – “The Incredible Hulk”
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Mystique – “X-Men”
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Yellowjacket – “Ant-Man”
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Infinity Ultron – “What If…?”
Image source: imdb.com
#34 Leader – “The Marvel Super Heroes”
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Kraven The Hunter – “Ultimate Spider-Man”
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Skurge – “Thor: Ragnarok”
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Ayesha – “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2”
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Annihilus – “Fantastic Four”
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Mister Sinister – “Uncanny X-Men”
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Viper – “X-Men”
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Maestro – “Maestro: War And Pax”
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Ares – “Thor #129”
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Stryfe – “New Mutants #87”
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Arishem The Judge – “Eternals”
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Aldrich Killian – “Iron Man 3”
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Ivan Vanko – “Iron Man 2”
Image source: amazon.com
#47 He Who Remains – “Loki”
Image source: imdb.com
#48 Doctor Doom – “Fantastic Four”
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Galactus – “Origin Of Galactus”
Image source: amazon.com
#50 Corvus Glaive – “Avengers: Infinity War”
Image source: amazon.com
