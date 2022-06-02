Is the Show “River Monsters” Fake?

For more than a decade, the show River Monsters was one of the most well-known series on Animal Planet. The show was hosted by Jeremy Wade who traveled across the world in search of the scariest sea monsters out there. Not only did he want to find these creatures, but he also aimed to educate viewers about them. If you’ve ever seen the show, you know that he came across some pretty interesting things. It eventually got to the point that some people questioned whether or not the show was legit, or if it was heavily exaggerated for the sake of views. Even though it’s been a few years since River Monsters aired its last episode, the question still remains. Is River Monsters fake? Let’s talk about it.
Was River Monsters Scripted?
Typically, when people question whether a reality TV show is real or fake what they really want to know is if it’s scripted. River Monster fans out there will be happy to know that there is nothing to suggest that the series was using any kind of script. On top of that, we weren’t able to find any information that the show was fake in any way. However, it’s always important to keep in mind that even the most ‘real’ TV shows are edited to make things seem more interesting.
Also, for anyone who was wondering whether Jeremy Wade is the real deal. The answer is yes. He has a degree in zoology and a post-graduate certificate in biology. Prior to getting into the entertainment industry, he spent some time working as a biology teacher in the UK. During his time on River Monsters, Wade was really trying to simply highlight his adventures and teach viewers about the different animals that he came across.
In a world where reality shows tend to be pretty far from reality, it’s nice to know that it’s still possible for some shows to maintain their authenticity.
Why Did River Monsters End?
Since River Monsters was such a popular show, lots of people were surprised when it was canceled after 10 seasons. What’s even more surprising is that it wasn’t canceled for the typical reasons. According to an article from Inquirer.net, the show ended simply because Jeremy Wade and the production team were running out of ‘monsters’ to feature. In the article, Jeremy Wade stated, “Some shows can run forever, but our subject matter is finite”. He continued, “Ten years ago, I had a list in my head, which seemed impossibly ambitious at the time, but everything has now been ticked off—and then some. I have seen things beyond my wildest dreams, and sharing those moments with our loyal Animal Planet audiences has made them doubly special”.
It’s sad that the show had to end, but I think most people will agree that they didn’t try to drag it on once they realized they were running out of animals to feature. Had they done that, the show would’ve likely crossed over to the fake side and many viewers would’ve lost respect for it.
What is Jeremy Wade Up to Now?
Even though the ‘monsters’ were always at the center of River Monsters, Jeremy Wade was also a big part of the reason that so many people tuned in. With that being said, everyone will be happy to know that things have gone well for him since River Monsters ended. Jeremy has continued to find opportunities in the entertainment industry. In 2018, he was the host of his own show titled Jeremy Wade’s Mighty Rivers. He also hosted a short-lived series called Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade which was released in 2021. Most recently, he’s been the host of a show called Mysteries of the Deep.
While it’s true that Jeremy probably never thought that he’d have a career in the entertainment industry, being in front of the camera has worked out quite nicely for him. I think it’s safe to say that we’re going to see even more of him on our screens in the future. As long as there are animals to explore and people who want to learn, it seems like Jeremy is going to continue to share his passion for biology with the world. However, it doesn’t appear that he has any upcoming projects in the works at the moment.
Those who are interested in keeping up with Jeremy will be happy to know that he does have an Instagram profile. Although he doesn’t post frequently, he will likely use that platform to keep his fans looped in on new things he’s working on.