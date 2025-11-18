Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Thing To Eat When You’re Ill? (Closed)

On my sixth birthday, I woke up with croup. Looking down on my white sickly face, my mama made the executive decision to cancel my birthday party and look after me for the day. For my birthday meal, instead of a Collin the Caterpillar cake, I had a hearty bowl of lentil soup, grapes, and crackers with cream cheese (and a mug of tea of course), while watching a David Attenborough documentary. It was one of my favorite birthdays.
#1
I love to eat shrimp dumplings! They are just so good to eat, and I always eat them when I’m sick!
#2
Oyster crackers, by far. I love those little things. They’re like saltines but hollow in the middle so they don’t stick to your mouth 24/7.
#3
Ramen or Cup o’ Noodles. Saltines. And I also recommend 7up or Sprite for beverage. Also drink lots of water, too!
#4
雞湯麵，chicken soup with thin noodles. I don’t know if this is a chinese dish, but my whole family (I have a really big extended family) all prepare it the same way. the soup, if you have no noodles, can be turned into 粥(porridge) with rice if you’re really sick and cant keep too much down.
#5
Breadsticks cure nausea very effectively if you can force them down. As someone who literally used to puke almost daily I’ve had some pretty good experience with this. Any dry plain food will work but I’ve always found breadsticks to be the most effective
