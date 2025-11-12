Instead Of Wedding Bouquets This Couple Had A Bunch Of Rescue Puppies And The Pics Turned Out Adorable

Becky and John were in the middle of planning for their wedding when a resident posted on local animal rescue, The Little Guild’s Facebook page looking for a foster home for a litter of puppies they had found in their neighbor’s yard. Becky and John saw the post and said to each other “We’ve raised baby piglets and cows before, so this can’t be much different!”
They first started fostering just two puppies from the litter named Penny and Patch. The puppies were so new that they couldn’t stay home alone. Becky and John had to make a day trip to Cabelas to get some supplies for their honeymoon so the puppies joined along on their trip, snuggled up inside of a diaper bag in the shopping cart and having bottles in the car ride.
Soon after they started fostering 3 more puppies from the litter, Roley, Lucky, and Freckles.
When Becky and John were switching the pups from milk to dog food, they got so covered in the food they would have to give them all baths every time they ate, multiple times a day. “It was mayhem,” says Becky.
Becky and John were able to foster all of the puppies right up until they found their forever homes.
Including the rescue puppies in their big day was a no-brainer. Who needs bouquets when you can have rescue puppies?!
All of the puppies went to great homes shortly after Becky and John’s wedding day. Families who were interested in adopting the puppies submitted applications and references including a reference from their veterinarian.
Patch, who is now named Mo, found a home with John’s aunt, so they are still able to visit with him.
Becky believes all of the incessant puppy cuddlings they did while fostering them turned them all into great dogs.
Editor‘s note: We‘ve received a letter from Chelsea, who was the owner of these puppies before Becky and John fostered them. She told us that some of the facts in this story are not exactly right, so we‘d like to make everything clear. The puppies were not abused, abandoned, or just left in some neighbor‘s yard. Their mother was rescued from a pound, and she actually rejected the puppies because of her past (she was used as a bait dog for dog fighting). We‘d also like to make clear that the pups were not bred purposely. Chelsea was unable to take care of them at that time so she called the Little Guild and asked for help.
We‘d like to apologize for misunderstanding that appeared in this post and kindly thank Chelsea for contacting us about it.
More info: rebecca-lynnephotography.com
