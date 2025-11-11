Meet Willow: The 2-Year-Old Girl Who’s Already Won Halloween

by

Willow is a little 2-year-old girl from Southern California whose mother, professional photographer Gina Lee, has given her a big head-start in the Halloween costume competition department by dressing her up in some of the most adorable and creative costumes we’ve ever seen.

Last year’s October was a “Dress Up Willow Month,” and from these adorable Halloween photos, it looks like Lee is extending the tradition to this year as well. Kudos to Lee for keeping the kid’s costumes creative, too – who would’ve thought that dressing their kid up as the logo for a brand of salt would look so cute? And for some of them, even her dad dresses up to complete the costume for Halloween.

Now, scroll down below and check the most adorable Halloween costumes for kids and the cutest toddler wearing them!

More info: ginaleephoto.com | Instagram (h/t: huffpost)

A Troll Doll

Frida Kahlo

Elliot from E.T.

Hot Dog On A Stick Uniform

An In-N-Out Employee

Annie and Daddy Warbucks

Pink Lady and T-Bird from Grease

Flashdance

Princess Kate and Prince William

Plus Lt. Dan and Forrest Gump

Olympic Athlete

Gilligan and The Skipper from Gilligan’s Island

Cabbage Patch Kid

The Price Is Right Contestant

A See’s Candies Clerk

The Morton Salt Girl

Patrick Penrose
