Meet Willow: The 2-Year-Old Girl Who’s Already Won Halloween

Willow is a little 2-year-old girl from Southern California whose mother, professional photographer Gina Lee, has given her a big head-start in the Halloween costume competition department by dressing her up in some of the most adorable and creative costumes we’ve ever seen.
Last year’s October was a “Dress Up Willow Month,” and from these adorable Halloween photos, it looks like Lee is extending the tradition to this year as well. Kudos to Lee for keeping the kid’s costumes creative, too – who would’ve thought that dressing their kid up as the logo for a brand of salt would look so cute? And for some of them, even her dad dresses up to complete the costume for Halloween.
Now, scroll down below and check the most adorable Halloween costumes for kids and the cutest toddler wearing them!
More info: ginaleephoto.com | Instagram (h/t: huffpost)
A Troll Doll
Frida Kahlo
Elliot from E.T.
Hot Dog On A Stick Uniform
An In-N-Out Employee
Annie and Daddy Warbucks
Pink Lady and T-Bird from Grease
Flashdance
Princess Kate and Prince William
Plus Lt. Dan and Forrest Gump
Olympic Athlete
Gilligan and The Skipper from Gilligan’s Island
Cabbage Patch Kid
The Price Is Right Contestant
A See’s Candies Clerk
The Morton Salt Girl
Follow Us