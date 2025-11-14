Hey Pandas, Post A Pic Of Your Pets Doing Something Silly (Closed)

by

Post a pic of your pet doing something stupid.

#1 The Way She Always Gets Off The Couch

#2 Louie And His Bearded Dragon Sister, Katia, Are Very Interested In What’s Happening Outside.

#3 Gus Being Silly

#4 My Cat Wanting Belly Rubs. He’s Such A Weirdo

#5 Up To My Eyeballs In Cats!

#6 Kaiya Enjoying A Snack As She Gazes Out The Window.

#7 This Couch Isn’t Big Enough!

#8 Butt In The Air, Like You Just Don’t Care!!!

#9 Mr Kitty Saying Hi

#10 …

#11 Goofball Owen

#12 Mmmmmmm Snow!!!

#13 Ok So I Put A Piece Of Ice On Her You Might Not Be Able To See

#14 Looking Cute

#15 Fluffy Aka Fluffernutters Sat Like This For 10 Minutes After Catnip.

Patrick Penrose
