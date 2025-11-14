Hey Pandas, Post A Pic Of Your Pets Doing Something Silly (Closed)

Post a pic of your pet doing something stupid.
#1 The Way She Always Gets Off The Couch
#2 Louie And His Bearded Dragon Sister, Katia, Are Very Interested In What’s Happening Outside.
#3 Gus Being Silly
#4 My Cat Wanting Belly Rubs. He’s Such A Weirdo
#5 Up To My Eyeballs In Cats!
#6 Kaiya Enjoying A Snack As She Gazes Out The Window.
#7 This Couch Isn’t Big Enough!
#8 Butt In The Air, Like You Just Don’t Care!!!
#9 Mr Kitty Saying Hi
#10 …
#11 Goofball Owen
#12 Mmmmmmm Snow!!!
#13 Ok So I Put A Piece Of Ice On Her You Might Not Be Able To See
#14 Looking Cute
#15 Fluffy Aka Fluffernutters Sat Like This For 10 Minutes After Catnip.
