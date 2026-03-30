59 Times People Struggled With Words So Badly, They Cracked Others Up (New Pics)

People tend to get mad at the grammar police online. Yet, sometimes people’s grammar and spelling skills are so atrocious that they’re begging to be called out and taught a lesson. According to a 2015 Harris Poll, 80% of Americans considerthemselves good spellers.
However, after you scroll through this list, you may find that statistic questionable. Bored Panda has prepared a selection of funny and equally embarrassing posts where people either fell victim to autocorrect or skipped grammar day at school. See how a minor mistake can change the vibe of a whole sentence and deliver comedy gold instead of somber, serious news.
#1 Hippo Crips
Image source: RightFoot_
#2 Minstrel Cycle
Image source: Ornery_Old_Man
#3 Someone Is Selling “Access” On Fb
Image source: gravydavid
Bad grammar can certainly be funny. Just one comma out of place and a sentence like “Tables are for eating customers only” goes from instructive to ridiculously cannibalistic. It makes you think that people would put a lot of effort into spelling things correctly and putting punctuation marks where they belong. Alas, that isn’t always the case.
Ironically, the younger generation is the most irked by grammar mistakes they see in the real world, online, or when texting others. According to the same Harris poll, 74% of people under 35 said that spelling mistakes on social media were annoying. This may seem surprising, since they’re the generation most likely to use abbreviations and are typically associated with lax grammar online.
#4 They’re Identical Or For Turtles?
Image source: Caitlyn_Grace
#5 That’s A Bold Tack Tick, Cotton
Image source: MrFolgersDude
#6 Are You Allergic To Crushed Asians?
Image source: repentance7
Interestingly, there’s also a gender disparity when it comes to who notices grammar mistakes more. Women appear to be more perceptive when spotting bad spelling, with 75% of women saying they often find errors in things like ads, restaurant menus, and store signs. In contrast, 66% of the men in the survey said they spotted grammar mistakes often.
Yet one grammar peeve was consistent among all ages, genders, and professions. English speakers just can’t stand it when people can’t correctly spell and tell the difference between “their, they’re, and there.” I have to say, I’m right there with them – and English isn’t even my first language!
#7 Brexit Means Brexit
Image source: Co500
#8 Notre Dame Is In Golfed
Image source: mcgoogus
#9 Disposable Thumbs
Image source: TheJoshWatson
Different rules apply to texting and messaging online, though. Although only a quarter of Gen Zers admit that they use full stops, capital letters, commas, and quotation marks on social media, 69% use correct grammar when texting. Perhaps it’s who they are communicating with: texting is often reserved for parents and older people, and social media is how they communicate with peers.
#10 I Own You Now
Image source: average-roblox-user
#11 Does Anyone Else Struggle With Eggs Eye & Tea?
Image source: i_bleed_pink
#12 To Spell Democrat
Image source: Lippy30
Good grammar matters in the context of dating, too. A 2016 survey from the dating site Zoosk showed that 48% of people in the dating market consider poor grammar skills a deal breaker in online dating. Interestingly, women seem to have higher standards: 65% said they would stop chatting with a bad speller, and only 60% of men said they pay attention to a prospective partner’s grammar.
Still, the majority found obvious spelling and punctuation mistakes to be turn-offs. And it’s not just bad grammar that people hate; silly hype words such as “LOL” and “YOLO” were found to drastically decrease response rates.
#13 Phosphorous
Image source: DaftestPunk301
#14 Do You Come Here Off Ten?
Image source: zachbeeman1
#15 The Ace Of Spade And Nutered
Image source: i_r_serlx
Our personal lives aren’t the only context in which good spelling and punctuation matter. Which CV do you think would be tossed away immediately: one with blatant grammar mistakes or a carefully proofread one? Certified professional résumé writer Drew Roark says that spelling or punctuation mistakes are about more than just grammar knowledge.
#16 Sweetish Meatball
Image source: hackint0sh96
#17 On Words?
Image source: ItzLew1s
#18 My Grandma’s Abdomen
Image source: BrycenWilliams
“Mistakes on your résumé can expose traits about yourself, which can ultimately keep an employer from offering you a job,” Roark explains. “Employers are less concerned about your spelling (knowing you probably just made a typo) and more concerned with the fact that you overlooked an error, which speaks volumes about your tendencies.”
#19 Mean Either
Image source: chirpinchirpin
#20 Mines Well
Image source: King_Krouton
#21 British Spelling
Image source: SaltyStU2
What’s worse than a bad speller online? Grammar police who love to humiliate those with poor grammar skills and call them out for their mistakes. Research shows, and experts claim that they’re not trying to do the world a solid and rid it of grammar mistakes – they’re trying to establish their superiority.
#22 Halp I’ve Been Hatched
Image source: ajbeauau
#23 Pack Of Lips
Image source: Starfox7421
#24 I Love Me A Bowl Of Rom And
Image source: abdullahcheese
According to a 2016 study, introverts may be more prone to correcting the mistakes of others. Apparently, they connect the mistakes to the person’s core self, judging their intellect. The researchers also found that the less agreeable the person is, the more likely they are to be members of the grammar police.
#25 Once A Pond A Time
Image source: Digglord
#26 Sam And Ella Don’t Joke Around
Image source: ToastedPan
#27 Bi Curiously
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
A professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, Robert Kurzban, explained to Slate that the grammar police are looking for ways to make themselves feel better. “When people, especially publicly, correct others’ mistakes, a lot of that has to do with signaling to other people,” he said. “People are trying to signal their expertise, because being able to identify mistakes indicates that you know more about something than the person who committed the error.”
#28 I Hate All The Hippo Criticism In Sweden, How Long Will The World Stand For It
Image source: operationmarket
#29 Nailed It
Image source: Strike_Gently
#30 This Is Definitely A New One For Me
Image source: jmlvg64
What about you, Pandas? How often do you spot bad spelling and punctuation online and in the messages people send you? Or maybe you’re the bad speller, and you feel no shame for it whatsoever? Let us know your experiences when struggling with words in the comments! In the meantime, check out these hilariously unfortunate names parents have given their babies that we wish were spelling mistakes.
#31 Atomized Hospital Bill
Image source: AllInTheGameYoO
#32 Her… Mating Name?
Image source: BrandonThe
#33 A Due
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Panties Are In Full Bloom
Image source: LivingTheBoringLife
#35 Perineal Vision
Image source: R7914
#36 Great Execution. Huge Knowledge
Image source: LaughingDread88
#37 First And Formals
Image source: autumngirl11
#38 Gas Stational Diabetes
Image source: whats-her-tits
#39 Well, That’s Actually How It’s Spelled
Image source: UniformFox_trotOscar
#40 This Is The Funniest Tweet In The Hole In Tire World
Image source: artsygirl22
#41 Correcting Someone’s Spelling
Image source: FearTheBeast
#42 Goat Cart
Image source: PuzzledAccount
#43 Except A Bowl
Image source: tobiathonandon
#44 Carter Pillow
Image source: luiem
#45 Always Read The Silly Bus
Image source: crownedPom
#46 Debt Written
Image source: hmonglubpaj
#47 Sprang My Ankle So Many Times
Image source: AnOmnipotentWife
#48 In Prompt Too
Image source: Syzygyincarnate
#49 Wait Until They Learn How British People Spell “Color”
Image source: PirateJohn75
#50 In Greedy Ants
Image source: reeenababe
#51 Fridge Raider
Image source: NitroMonkey14
#52 “His Arguments Are Floored”
Image source: DryPessimist
#53 Grandma Has Phenomena
Image source: dietcoke305
#54 Ten Year
Image source: overactivemango
#55 What Do You Puffer?
Image source: hirohamster
#56 Sue Veneer
Image source: reddit.com
#57 Jewel Carriage Way
Image source: Charlie_TFON
#58 Hammy Downs?
Image source: AllieD888
#59 Mid Evil Dagger
Image source: geringed
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