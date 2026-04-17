Maynard James Keenan: Bio And Career Highlights

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Maynard James Keenan: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Maynard James Keenan

April 17, 1964

Ravenna, Ohio, US

62 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Maynard James Keenan?

Maynard James Keenan is an American singer and songwriter, recognized for his distinctive vocal range and enigmatic stage presence across multiple acclaimed rock bands. He is also a respected winemaker, cultivating vineyards in Arizona.

His breakout moment arrived with the formation of Tool in 1990, whose debut album, Undertow, quickly achieved platinum status and garnered significant critical attention. Keenan’s unique approach to music has consistently captivated audiences worldwide.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Ravenna, Ohio, James Herbert Keenan experienced a childhood that he often described as stifling to his intelligence and creativity. His mother, Judith Marie, suffered a debilitating cerebral aneurysm when he was eleven, an event that deeply influenced his later songwriting.

He later attended Mason County Central High School in Scottville, Michigan, living with his father, Michael Loren Keenan. After high school, Keenan served in the US Army and studied art at Kendall College of Art and Design.

Notable Relationships

A string of connections has marked Maynard James Keenan’s personal life, culminating in his marriage to Lei Li. He was previously married to Jennifer Brena Ferguson.

Keenan shares a son, Devo H. Keenan, from his earlier relationship with Jennifer Brena Ferguson, and a daughter, Lei Li Agostina Maria, with his current wife, Lei Li.

Career Highlights

Maynard James Keenan’s musical journey is defined by his roles as frontman for the progressive metal band Tool, alternative rock act A Perfect Circle, and the experimental project Puscifer. Tool’s albums, including Ænima and Lateralus, earned multiple Grammy Awards and achieved significant commercial success.

Beyond music, Keenan established himself as a prominent winemaker, founding Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards in Arizona. He also co-owns Stronghold Vineyards, contributing to the region’s growing wine industry.

Signature Quote

“Life is too short not to create something with every breath we draw.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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