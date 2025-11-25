Stephanie Hsu: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Stephanie Hsu: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Stephanie Hsu

November 25, 1990

Torrance, California, US

35 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Stephanie Hsu?

Stephanie Ann Hsu is an American actress known for her dynamic and versatile performances across stage and screen. Her work often brings a compelling mix of vulnerability and raw power to complex characters.

Hsu’s breakout moment arrived with her dual role in the critically acclaimed film Everything Everywhere All at Once, earning her an Academy Award nomination. Her intense portrayal captivated audiences and critics alike.

Early Life and Education

Raised by a single mother in Torrance, California, Stephanie Hsu’s early life was shaped by her Chinese and Taiwanese heritage. Her maternal grandmother immigrated from Mainland China to Taiwan, and her mother later moved to the US for education.

Hsu attended Palos Verdes Peninsula High School before moving to Brooklyn to pursue theater. She later graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts in 2012, where she trained with the Atlantic Theater Company.

Notable Relationships

Currently dating singer Britton Smith, Stephanie Hsu maintains a largely private long-term relationship. Smith is also the president of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

Hsu and Smith have frequently appeared together on social media, often celebrating each other’s professional achievements. They have no publicly known children.

Career Highlights

Stephanie Hsu achieved widespread acclaim for her dual role as Joy Wang and Jobu Tupaki in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Her transformative performance earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Before her cinematic breakthrough, Hsu made a name for herself on Broadway, originating roles like Christine Canigula in Be More Chill. She also garnered significant recognition for her recurring role as Mei Lin in the Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Her impactful work has earned her an Independent Spirit Award for Best Breakthrough Performance, cementing her status as a compelling talent in contemporary cinema.

Signature Quote

“I’ve been on my high horse about intergenerational healing; and that to me felt like a moment where she was also seeing her represented.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Indonesian Forests Are Burning And People Are Alarmed By Red-Blood Sky
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Insightful And Humorous Comics About Mental Health By “Dinosaur Couch” (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Top 20 Soap Opera Actors of All-Time
3 min read
May, 4, 2018
30 Funny Responses By Gullible People That Believed These ‘The Onion’ Articles Were Real
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Women Joined This Thread To List The Unexpected Side Effects That Came After Giving Birth
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Canceled Comedian Matt Rife Backs Sydney Sweeney Over Controversial Ad Campaign
3 min read
Aug, 25, 2025