‘Karen’ Makes Fun Of Employee For Being Colorblind, He Makes Sure She Regrets It

Being color blind comes with a unique set of challenges that most people will never fully understand. Having trouble distinguishing between red and green, however, is very different from being able to see a person for what they are. And one color blind grocery store employee had absolutely no trouble spotting a customer who was a massive jerk.
Below, you’ll find the full story that was recently shared on the Petty Revenge subreddit, detailing how a woman ended up paying for her rude behavior at the store, as well as a conversation with Chantal Cousineau-Krieger, M.D.
One customer thought it would be funny to mock this color blind employee for his vision deficiency
Little did she know, he had the power to get payback while ringing up her items
Later, the employee responded to several replies and shared additional information on the situation
“Most people with color vision deficiency can see colors, they have trouble distinguishing certain shades of colors”
To learn more about what it means to be color blind, we reached out to Chantal Cousineau-Krieger, M.D., a Staff Ophthalmologist at the National Eye Institute. Dr. Krieger was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain that “color blind could better be termed ‘color weak.'”
“Most people with color vision deficiency can see colors, they have trouble distinguishing certain shades of colors,” she went on to explain. “The most common types have trouble distinguishing certain shades or red or blue. This can cause some frustration, particularly in young children who may not even be aware that they have the condition.”
Color vision deficiency is typically genetic, and there are no real cures available
Dr. Krieger also set the record straight about some of the most common misconceptions people hold about color blindness. “Many people think that color blind individuals only see in black and white,” she noted. “Most colorblind individuals can see many colors, they just see them differently and have difficulty distinguishing certain shades. Another misconception is that this only affects men. While it is more common in men, women can also be affected.”
The vast majority of the time, color blindness is hereditary, but occasionally, individuals can have “acquired color blindness” from diseases such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, Alzheimer’s disease, or multiple sclerosis. And while there is no cure for color blindness, Dr. Krieger says, “There are glasses that can help shift the shades that they have trouble with into a part of the spectrum that the individual can see.”
“Things that can make life easier are having clear labels on colors,” she continued. “In school-age children writing on a white background with black lettering, rather than printing in color or on colored paper can help ensure there is no confusion. For websites, ensuring that the colors used are those that are accessible to people that are color blind can be very helpful. Avoid shaming people for color choices, they may not see the color the same way as you do.”
While color blindness brings unique challenges, it does not keep individuals from being able to properly do their jobs
Despite the challenges that being color blind comes along with, it in no way would keep this grocery store employee from being able to properly do his job. He may, on occasion, need to ask someone which particular toy they’re looking at. But talking down to him like he was a dog was cruel and inappropriate. People with color vision deficiency lead perfectly normal lives. In fact, in the United States, color blind individuals can even drive cars, as they can learn how to read signs and lights based on their positions or shapes rather than their colors. And there are few jobs that would actually be impossible for a color vision deficient individual to hold.
Being color blind does not have to greatly impair a person’s life, and while a dog’s vision is likely comparable to a person who has red-green color blindness, that information is simply a fun fact, not a derogatory statement. We would love to hear your thoughts on this brilliant act of petty revenge in the comments below, pandas. Do you know what it’s like to be color blind? Or have you ever dealt with an offensive customer like this? Feel free to share your thoughts, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing why customers are not always right, look no further than right here!
