This Girl Forgot To Change The Template Photo In Her Resume, Sent It Out To Her Employer

Life can be quite unfair sometimes and we all know that. There comes a time when we mess up really badly and regret it immediately. Maybe we say something wrong at the wrong time, or do something really embarrassing. That’s exactly the life lesson Marissa Sidwell had to learn after she did an oopsie.
Marissa just finished university and started to send out job applications. After sending one out, she quickly realized the mistake she’d made. Marissa forgot to change the picture in the application template to her own. So she ended up sending out an application with a photo that looks nothing like her. She filmed this whole endeavor and looked in complete shock.
Here’s the video of Marissa regretting what she’s done
Marissa Sidwell made a tiny mistake while sending her resume to a new job
Marissa is a 21-year-old, fresh out of Florida Atlantic University. She was looking forward to getting started on her career and gaining some very needed experience. But of course, life had plans to play a trick on poor Marissa. At least now she will pay much closer attention to her resume, which is also a very good lesson to learn.
She forgot to change the photo in the premade application form
After being posted on TikTok, Marissa’s video got around 3 million views; however, she had to repost because she forgot to blur out her number. People were making jokes and trying to cheer Marissa up, saying that if the employer doesn’t give her a job, she shouldn’t work there at all, because they have no sense of humor. Many people said that you shouldn’t even add a picture to the resume anymore. The most important thing is that Marissa just laughed it off later and joined the fun in the comments.
Marissa posted the video on TikTok with the caption “You think you’re having a bad day? I just sent this resume without changing the template picture”
As of now, Marissa’s video has about 4 million views, almost half a million likes, and about 9 thousand comments. She creates videos based on trends on TikTok. Usually, her videos are funny, light-hearted, and sweet.
It got about 4 million views and went viral; however, she had to repost the original video, because she forgot to blur out her number
Marissa will probably start paying closer attention to what she sends her future employers
Here are a few thoughts people had on Marissa’s video
