I Wanted To Step Out Of My Comfort Zone, So I Took The ‘March Of Robots’ Challenge (31 Drawings)

by

I love taking up monthly art challenges from time to time. I wanted to take up something completely out of my comfort zone in 2020. I am not great with drawing machines and this seemed like a fun way to start. My approach for the series was to make the robots cute and friendly.

The most exciting part is that the series was named one of the winners of 2020 by the founder himself, Dacosta Bayley.

(Made on Procreate)

Check out my other posts on Bored Panda here and here.

More info: Instagram | behance.net | patreon.com | teepublic.com | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
