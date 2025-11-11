This Dog Couldn’t Close His Mouth, So He Got Braces

by

It’s not only teenagers that have to wear braces. Wesley might be a dog, but this six-month-old Golden Retriever has problems like the rest of us. The cute puppy has teething problems so he has to wear metal braces, but it’s nothing to do with wanting to look good for the prom.

“Once our Golden Retriever puppy’s adult teeth started coming out, we noticed they were coming in wrong and he was unable to close his mouth fully,” said his owner Molly Moore. “He wasn’t playing with his toys and he was losing weight. The dog’s health was very worrying for me, and we needed to do something for him to be pain-free and live a happy puppy life,” she explained.

The pup was anesthetized while the teeth braces were affixed in Harborfront Hospital for Animals. And he doesn’t seem to be bothered at all! After all, unlike many of us, he’ll have to wear them for only a couple of weeks. Lucky dog!

More info: Facebook

“Once his adult teeth started coming out, we noticed… he was unable to close his mouth fully,” said Molly

This Dog Couldn&#8217;t Close His Mouth, So He Got Braces

“He wasn’t playing with his toys and he was losing weight”

This Dog Couldn&#8217;t Close His Mouth, So He Got Braces

“We needed to do something for him to be pain free and live a happy puppy life”

This Dog Couldn&#8217;t Close His Mouth, So He Got Braces

Luckily, Molly’s dad Jim Moore who is a “doggie dentist” had a perfect solution – dog braces!

This Dog Couldn&#8217;t Close His Mouth, So He Got Braces

“He’s just so cute with them on”

This Dog Couldn&#8217;t Close His Mouth, So He Got Braces

He might feel a little shy but he’ll only have them for a few weeks!

This Dog Couldn&#8217;t Close His Mouth, So He Got Braces

“That’s what I looked like when I got braces at 12”

This Dog Couldn&#8217;t Close His Mouth, So He Got Braces

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Top Five Television Characters That Were former Athletes
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2016
Nigerian Artist Creates Hyperrealistic Pop Culture Drawings With Ballpoint Pen
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My Animal Portraits In Watercolor
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
How I Met Your Mother Episode 7.08 “The Slutty Pumpkin Returns” Reviw
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2011
XO Kitty outgrow dae
XO, Kitty: It Is Okay for Kitty to Outgrow Dae
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2023
Old Architecture Meets Contemporary Art At Openart Festival In Sweden
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.