Daphne’s Continued Absence in Bridgerton Season 4 Could Create Problems for the Show’s Storyline

Although there’s yet an announced release date for Bridgerton Season 4, it is one of the most anticipated seasons from Shondaland. For three seasons, Netflix’s Regency romance series Bridgerton has captivated audiences with its engaging storylines, lush Regency-era costumes, and dramatic twists. As a series that thrives on complex relationships and dynamic character arcs, Bridgerton relies heavily on its central characters to drive the narrative forward.
One such character was Daphne Bridgerton, the fourth child and eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family. With Bridgerton season 4 in production, updates have confirmed that Daphne’s actor, Phoebe Dynevor, will not return for the new season. This will be the second consecutive season where the character will not appear. With the Bridgerton family introduced as close-knit, Daphne’s continued absence in the show could make future storylines awkward and unrelatable.
Daphne’s Role as the Heart & Soul of Bridgerton Season 1
In Bridgerton season 1, Daphne’s character was not just a prominent romantic lead but also an essential part of the emotional landscape that helped connect viewers to the story. Her journey began as a young woman seeking a proper marriage before finding love in an unexpected partner. Her love story with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), was central to the thematic exploration of family, duty, and personal agency.
Their chemistry was the anchor for many of the season’s most memorable moments, from their initial attraction to their eventual, though tumultuous, union. With the show adapted from Julia Quinn’s eight Regency romance novels, Daphne and Simon’s portrayal did justice to the first book in the series, The Duke and I (2000). Unarguably, the success of the first season of Bridgerton hinged on Daphne and Simon’s love story.
Daphne’s Continued Absence Makes It Harder to Explain
With the show heavily based on Julia Quinn’s novels, audiences know each season would naturally have a new Bridgerton love affair. However, Daphne’s role as eldest daughter and, dare say, most experienced in love affairs can never be undermined. In Bridgerton season 2, Daphne understandably appeared as a background character as the focus was on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate’s (Simone Ashley) love. While necessary for the development of Anthony’s character and introducing new dynamics, this shift left Daphne sidelined. Her role within the Bridgerton family became less prominent. However, she served as support to a romantically unknowledgeable Anthony.
Daphne’s absence in Bridgerton season 3 was deafening, especially as the series did little to explain her absence. While Colin was the focus of the season, the younger Bridgerton daughter Francesca Stirling (Hannah Dodd) became the season’s “sparkler.” Naturally, Daphne would have been her emotional support as she navigated love at such a young and naîve age. Yet, with the actress refusing to return for season 3, showrunners had to make an unconvincing excuse for Daphne and Simon’s absence from the Ton and Colin’s wedding. With the character not returning in Bridgerton season 4, Daphne would again miss Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) wedding.
How Daphne’s Absence in Bridgerton Season 4 Could Cause Problems for Plot Progression
With the return of several other Bridgerton siblings who are married in the fourth season of Bridgerton, Daphne’s continued absence raises questions. One of the most compelling aspects of Bridgerton is the portrayal of the Bridgerton family as a close-knit family. Audiences watched as each member played an important role in the family’s social standing and personal development. Daphne’s relationship with her siblings, particularly her younger sisters, served as a foundation for the show. With Daphne’s continued absence, the family dynamic risks becoming imbalanced, especially with less interaction between her and her siblings. This imbalance could hinder character growth, particularly for the younger Bridgerton siblings, who have yet to experience the same level of maturity.
Furthermore, the Bridgerton family’s interactions might feel less cohesive without Daphe’s insights and presence, leading to a disjointed narrative. Since the series still heavily relies on its source material, Daphne’s absence in further seasons could have long-term consequences for the overarching plot. Admittedly, in the romance novel series, Daphne continues to play a background role, sometimes only in mentions, in the book series. However, as the show progresses, maintaining the interconnectedness of the Bridgerton family is critical for sustaining the audience’s emotional investment in the characters and story.
